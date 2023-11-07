High fire danger on Tuesday, wintry precip & snow by Wednesday evening

Today’s Forecast:

It's the warm before the storm on Tuesday, with dry, downslope winds bringing unseasonably warm temperatures to Southern Colorado this afternoon. Highs on the Plains will soar into the 70s and 80s, and records could be threatened in some areas.

For Pueblo County, Fremont County, the southern I-25 corridor and the southeastern Plains, we'll be under a Red Flag Warning from 10 am until 5 pm. With peak gusts to 45 mph and relative humidity in the single digits and teens today, any new fires that spark will have the potential to spread quickly under these conditions. Just a reminder to avoid outdoor burning on any Red Flag Warning days.

KOAA weather A Red Flag Warning has been issued for parts of Southern Colorado on Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 75; Low: 37. Windy and warm today, with near record setting warmth for the Pikes Peak Region. Current record: 77° (2021).

Pueblo forecast: High: 79; Low: 37. Warm, dry and windy, with Red Flag Warnings in effect for most of Pueblo County from 10 am until 5 pm. Peak afternoon wind gusts to 35 mph will be possible today.

Canon City forecast: High: 77; Low: 40. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect this morning at 10 am, and continue until 5 pm. Wind gusts in the Canon City area today could top 40 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 65; Low: 31. Today's weather will be on the windy side for Teller County, with gusts county wide up around 35-45 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s. Although we won't be under Red Flag Warnings in El Paso County today due to higher relative humidity than surrounding areas, it will be a windy and dry day, with afternoon wind gusts up near 35 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 30s/40s. Red Flag Warnings will go into effect at 10 am for Crowley County and Las Animas County, and continue until 5 pm. Farther east, higher relative humidity will help to limit fire danger on what's otherwise going to be a very warm and windy Tuesday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s/40s. Warm, dry and windy, with Red Flag Warnings in effect once again for the southern I-25 corridor. Peak afternoon gusts to 40 mph will be possible today.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Before snow arrives on Wednesday, we will see some strong and gusty southwest winds today across the high country today. Peak wind gusts of 40-50 mph will be possible.

Extended outlook forecast:

A strong cold front will drop in from the north Wednesday, dropping highs by around 20-25 degrees. A quick burst of light rain or light snow will be possible as the front moves through in the morning, mainly for areas along and north of the Palmer Divide. It will also be brisk, with gusty north winds around 20-30 mph.

The storm will be a quick hitting one, with most of the snow expected in the mountain areas, as well as parts of Teller County and the Palmer Divide. Snow showers will increase in coverage by Wednesday evening in Colorado Springs before tapering off early Thursday morning. Right now, we're looking at snow totals of a trace to 2" for Colorado Springs, with 2-4" totals for Monument. Sunshine is expected to return by Friday, allowing for highs to return to the lower 50s. By the weekend we'll see near average highs in the 50s and 60s, with generally dry weather for most of Southern Colorado.

