High fire danger Monday, with more records possible

Tonight's Forecast:

As winds weaken across the region this evening, a Red Flag Warning in effect for Baca County should be allowed to expire at 7 pm. Temperatures tonight will be on the mild side, with overnight lows staying above the freezing mark for most of Southern Colorado.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 44; High: 81. The work week will start out warm and gusty, with afternoon wind gusts around 25 mph. Although Red Flag Warnings are not expected in El Paso County, the warm, dry and windy weather may lead to elevated fire weather conditions at times on Monday.

PUEBLO: Low: 43; High: 87. Hot and dry on Monday, with elevated fire weather conditions possible at times in Pueblo County. The current record of 86° could be threatened if we hit our forecast high of 87°.

CANON CITY: Low: 47; High: 83. Unseasonably warm, dry and windy on Monday. A Red Flag Warning is set to go into effect in Fremont County at 11 am. Please avoid outdoor burning in these conditions.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 37; High: 70. Monday's forecast will be even warmer than what we saw over the weekend. Highs will top out near 70°, with strong afternoon gusts between 20-30 mph.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s; High: 70s. Warm and windy on Monday, with afternoon highs expected to top out in the middle to upper 70s.

PLAINS: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s. Breezy and very warm on Monday. Highs in the Plains will soar into the middle to upper 80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s. High fire danger will be the name of the game across the southern I-25 corridor on Monday. Red Flag Warnings will go into effect at 11 am and continue until 8 pm.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s. Windy and unseasonably warm across the mountains on Monday. Moisture will increase Tuesday afternoon, with a mix of rain and snow possible in the high country through early Wednesday morning.

Extended Outlook:

Tuesday's highs will begin to cool out ahead of our next weather maker. Ahead of the storm, the winds and high fire danger will remain the big story on Tuesday for areas along and south of Highway 50. A cold front will bring some moisture into the forecast by Tuesday evening. With snow levels expected to hover around 7,000 feet, the Plains will be looking at the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms and not wintry weather from our mid-week storm.

