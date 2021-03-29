High fire danger Monday, wintry weather returns Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

The breezy weather over the Plains will weaken tonight, with light downslope breezes keeping us warmer than the past couple of nights. In the mountains, the winds will strengthen past midnight. By Monday morning, areas above treeline could see 60-70 mph wind gusts. That stronger mountain winds will push east into the Plains during the day on Monday as fire danger threat levels rise.

Potentially damaging wind gusts will be possible across the Wet Mountains and Sangres on Monday, with peak gusts to 80 mph. #cowx pic.twitter.com/IF0pe2eXIv — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) March 28, 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 35; High: 73. Warm, dry and windy on Monday. Critical fire weather conditions are expected across the Pike Peak Region. Afternoon wind gusts could top 50 mph in some parts of town.

PUEBLO: Low: 35; High: 80. Windy and warm on Monday, with Red Flag Warnings set to go into effect at noon across Pueblo County. If you see or smell smoke on Monday, please report it!

CANON CITY: Low: 40; High: 74. High fire danger is expected across Fremont County on Monday thanks to a combination of gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 32; High: 56. Mild and windy on Monday, with highs early in the week above average for this time of the year. Wind gusts across Teller County could top 60-70 mph.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s; High: 60s. Monday will be warmer than the weekend, with strong winds throughout the area. With wind gusts over 60 mph, there's the potential for light tree damage to occur.

PLAINS: Low: 30s; High: 70s/80s. The final Monday of March will start with a bang thanks to gusty winds and Red Flag Warnings. The potential for fast-moving grass fires will be a real concern through Monday evening.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s. Windy and dry on Monday, with Red Flag Warnings for the southern I-25 corridor. Gusts to 65 mph will be possible along and east of the interstate.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s. Powerful, potentially damaging wind gusts could lead to significant travel issues over high mountain passes on Monday. Power outages may be possible as well, with peak gusts from 70-80 mph.

Extended Outlook:

A late night cold front Monday will bring a significant change to the weather pattern on Tuesday. Monday's warm and windy weather will be replaced with snow and and much colder temperatures. Highs Tuesday will be around 30-40 degrees colder. Impacts from snow will be fairly minor, with a couple of inches of accumulation expected over the mountains, Pikes Peak Region and Teller County.

