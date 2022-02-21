High fire danger Monday ahead of next big blast of wintry weather

Tonight's Forecast:

Even as Red Flag Warnings expire early this evening, the warming effects of the dry downslope winds will continue to impact the eastern slopes and I-25 corridor. Much like last night, it will remain on the mild side this evening before overnight lows eventually cool down to the 20s and 30s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 32; High: 56; We're expecting one last day of mild, breezy and dry weather before a significant cold front pushes into the Pikes Peak Region Monday night. Some light snow showers will be possible through the overnight hours as lows Tuesday morning fall of into the single digits.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 28; High: 63; A mild and windy mix of sun and clouds on Presidents' Day ahead of a potent Monday night cold front that will bring a serious case of weather whiplash to the forecast for the rest of the week.

Canon City forecast: Low: 35; High: 57; Enjoy Monday's mild temperatures because a strong cold front will deliver a gut punch to the forecast for the rest of the week, with highs Tuesday down by more than 30 degrees.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 24; High: 44; Dry and gusty during the day ahead of a strong cold front that will bring single digit overnight lows to Teller County and the potential for some light snow showers Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s; Savor the mild weather on Monday because the rest of the week will look a lot different. A cold front Monday night will drop lows down to the single digits and bring a few overnight snow showers to the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s; High fire danger is expected once again across the southeastern Plains on Monday, with Red Flag Warnings set to go into effect at 10 am. A strong cold front will drop in late Monday night, and set the stage for a return to sub-freezing temperatures by Tuesday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s; Another relatively warm day is expected on Monday for the southern I-25 corridor. Red Flag Warnings will go into effect here starting at 10 am and continue until 7 pm.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s; A dry and windy start to the day on Monday will give way to increasing snow showers by the afternoon, with the potential for heavy snowfall and very cold temperatures by Monday night.

Extended outlook forecast:

A large trough of low pressure will continue to influence our weather through at least Thursday with a cold and unsettled forecast. Heavy snow is favored to fall over the mountains, with the higher terrain likely to see between 1 and 3 feet of snow this week. The highest amounts are expected to fall over the San Juans. The I-25 corridor and San Luis Valley is not favored to see a heavy fall of snow, with most areas only expecting between 1-4" through Thursday morning. As of now, our best chance for snow in the Pikes Peak Region look to occur late Tuesday and Wednesday.

The other big story will be the COLD. An Arctic airmass that settles into Southern Colorado Tuesday morning is likely to stay in place through the end of the week. The coldest days will Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs struggling to get out of the 10s in most areas.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.