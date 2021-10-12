High fire danger & damaging wind gusts possible Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight we'll call it, "the calm before the storm". Winds will continue to weaken this evening and under clear skies, we're expecting another chilly night across Southern Colorado. To our west, a powerful storm will spread snow into the mountains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 39; High: 60. A dynamic storm that will bring snow to the mountains on Tuesday will bring significant wind gusts and high fire danger to the Pikes Peak Region. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect at noon, and continue until at least 8 pm.

High fire danger will be the BIG weather story tomorrow for Southern Colorado. Extreme wind, low relative humidity and super dry fuels could result in fast-moving grass fires. #cowx pic.twitter.com/AQFXaVuxY4 — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) October 11, 2021

PUEBLO: Low: 37; High: 68. Much like the Pikes Peak Region, Pueblo County will also be under the gun for high fire danger on Tuesday. In addition to those Red Flag Warnings, a High Wind Warning will remain in effect here most of the day.

Strong, potentially damaging wind gusts to 60 mph will be possible tomorrow for Colorado's southern I-25 corridor, Raton Mesa and SE Plains. I see the strongest gusts between 10 am and 4 pm. #cowx pic.twitter.com/asx1PaN9qT — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) October 11, 2021

CANON CITY: Low: 43; High: 61. Windy, with high fire danger all throughout Fremont County on Tuesday. Peak gusts to 45 mph, with the strongest gusts expected between 10 am and 4 pm.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 30; High: 50. Some moisture may try to bring a few light rain or snow showers into Teller County Tuesday morning, but the bigger story will be the wind. Peak gusts during the day could top 45 mph.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s; High: 50s/60s. Other than an isolated rain shower, Tuesday's forecast will be dominated by strong and gusty winds, and high fire danger. A Red Flag Warning will remain in effect from noon to 8 pm.

PLAINS: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s/70s. A wild day of weather is expected across the Plains on Tuesday, with gusty winds and high fire danger. Gusts to 60 mph may also lead to blowing dust in some areas. By the evening hours, the potential for a few strong thunderstorms will be possible.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s/60s. High fire danger and dry skies on Tuesday. Both a Red Flag Warning and a High Wind Warning will remain in effect until 8 pm.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s; High: 30s/40s. Windy, with areas of snow for the mountains on Tuesday. The heaviest snowfall will be for the southwestern mountain ranges, including the La Garitas and San Juans, but even the Sangres and Pikes Peak could see a few inches of fresh powder by Tuesday night.

Extended Outlook:

Behind Tuesday's storm will come a one day break in the weather, and Wednesday will be gorgeous. Second storm of the week arrives Thursday, with snow in the mountains during the day. Moisture looks more abundant with this fast-moving storm, and with lowering snow levels, we could see our first snowfall of the season in the Pikes Peak Region Thursday night. Flurries may linger into Friday morning before we dry out and warm back up this weekend.

