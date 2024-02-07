High country snow but breezy and mild in the plains on Wednesday in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Breezy tonight with SW winds across the region from about 10-15 mph, gusting 20-30 mph. This downsloping westerly breeze will keep temperatures warmer than normal overnight and high clouds will remain in place.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 32; High: 54;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with a high temperature of about 10 degrees above average. Winds will be from the SW at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 31; High: 60;

Partly cloudy with SW wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 35; High: 56;

Partly cloudy with W wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 35 mph. There is a chance of isolated rain showers during the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 26; High: 45;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with a few isolated snow showers possible, favoring the morning hours. Accumulations are expected to be less than an inch. Winds will be gusty from the SW at 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 32; High: 48;

Partly cloudy with mild temperatures and breezy winds from the SW at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s;

Partly cloudy with a few sprinkles during the day, otherwise breezy and mild with highs in the low 60s on Wednesday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 33/36; High: 48/52;

Gusty winds from the SW up to 40 mph and high clouds on Wednesday with mild temperatures.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s;

Mostly cloudy with snow showers over the Sangre De Cristos mountains with a Winter Storm Warning in effect above 11,000 feet in the northern Sangres where 8-15 inches of snow is possible through Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect between 8,500-11,000 feet in the Northern Sangre De Cristos and above 11,000 feet in the southern Sangre De Cristos where 4-12 inches is expected through Thursday. Mountain valleys will see a few isolated snow showers, with an inch or less in accumulation.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will be another day of snow in the mountains, mild and breezy conditions in the plains. On Friday, we have a quick chance of light snow in the Pikes Peak region and into the northern Colorado I-25 corridor. Then snow showers become more widespread across southeastern Colorado on Friday night, continuing Saturday. Snow will accumulate across the region on Saturday, with showers ending early Sunday.

____

