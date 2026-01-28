High clouds in southern Colorado; northern mountain snow on Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

The sky will be mostly clear, with high clouds increasing through Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be cold overnight, but near average for this time of year.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 18; High: 48;

It will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday with high clouds. Wind will be variable, at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 12; High: 50;

Wind will be light on Wednesday, and the sky will be mostly cloudy with high clouds in place.

Canon City forecast: Low: 25; High: 53;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Wednesday with W wind at 8-12 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 18; High: 45;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Wednesday. Wind will be out of the WSW at 8-12 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 19; High: 48;

It will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday with a light breeze and cool temperatures.

Plains forecast: Low: teens; High: 40s-50s;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Wednesday with light wind in the plains. Highs will reach the mid-40s to low 50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 21/17; High: 51/54;

It will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday with WNW wind at 5-10 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: negative single digits - teens; High: 30s-50s;

Mountain valleys will be partly to mostly cloudy on Wednesday. The morning will be cold, and the San Luis Valley remains chilly in the 30s. But areas like Salida will rise to a high of 50!

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will remain near average for the rest of the week. This weekend is trending even warmer, with 50s for much of the plains and 40s in the mountains. Dry weather prevails for the rest of this week as well.

____

