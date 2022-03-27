High clouds and 70s on Sunday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Today will be a bit cooler than yesterday, especially in the plains thanks to a stationary boundary set up parallel to I-25. Regardless, temperatures will still be above average today. There will be high clouds across the region.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 73; Low: 40. High clouds and light winds today.

Pueblo forecast: High: 77; Low: 38. A comfortable day with high clouds.

Canon City forecast: High: 78; Low: 45. Mostly cloudy today with a breeze.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 67; Low: 38. A mild day with partly to mostly cloudy conditions and a breeze.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. A bit cooler today but still comfortable with high clouds.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s. Cooler air is moving in from Kansas, keeping highs in the upper-60s to low-70s with high clouds today.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. A comfortable and breezy day with high clouds.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s. Upper-60s to low-70s with dry air and breezy winds. A RED FLAG WARNING is in place for the San Luis Valley from 2 to 8 pm.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures climb again on Monday to the 70s and 80s. Winds will be breezy and the air will be dry, leading to high fire danger in the plains and San Luis Valley. A windy cold front moves in Tuesday morning which will bring rain to the plains and snow to the mountains through Wednesday morning.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.