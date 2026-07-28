Heavy thunderstorms are possible today in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Pack the umbrella as you step outside this morning...the monsoon tap is on, and we're tracking the potential for heavy thunderstorms this afternoon. A weak piece of upper level energy is on the way too, and will help to enhance storm potential.

There is a chance of flash flooding this afternoon where we see the heaviest rain. Make sure you have weather alerts enabled on your phone and ideally multiple ways to receive weather warnings. And, a reminder: do not drive through flooded roadways. One foot of water can sweep your car off the road.

It will remain hot today, but not record breaking...you'll enjoy a 5-10 degree cooldown from yesterday's sizzling 90s and triple digits.

Storms should form in the mountains by noon, and they should then reach the urban areas in the early afternoon. Be prepared for more than one round of storms today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 90; Low: 62.

Mostly sunny this morning following some late evening storm action and clouds overnight. Your best time for outdoor activities and errands (if you don't want to get wet) is before 1:00 PM today - though I won't rule out a chance of seeing a storm or two as early as noon. Expect an active afternoon of weather, and avoid driving through flooded roadways.

Pueblo forecast: High: 96; Low: 65.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH for the Aspen Acres Burn Scar from 12:00 PM - 12:00 AM

Mostly sunny this morning with scattered afternoon thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall due to slow storm movement. The increased cloud cover and a southward shift in the upper level pattern should result in a slight cool down in temperatures today. That only brings us down to the mid-90s, though. As usual in these set ups, the entire city will not get a storm today - but if you do get one, expect plenty of lightning and wind with the rain, so have indoor plans in mind.

Canon City forecast: High: 95; Low: 66.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH for the Aspen Acres Burn Scar from 12:00 PM - 12:00 AM

Mostly sunny to start the day...but plenty of storms this afternoon. Have an indoor plan ready to go when the storms arrive. The good news...a very refreshing drop in temperatures by about 10-20 degrees when they move through your area (plus the much needed rainfall!).

Woodland Park forecast: High: 83; Low: 54.

Patchy morning clouds, and then the rain faucet cranks all the way up this afternoon. Storms are possible by 12:00 PM, and the chance continues through the afternoon. Heavy rain and frequent lightning are possible.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

Do you feel the stickiness in the air? There is good available moisture for storms today. Enjoy the morning sunshine. Thunderstorms are possible after 12:00 PM, with the chance continuing through the afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s.

Mostly sunny this morning, partly cloudy this afternoon, with thunderstorms likely this evening capable of producing heavy rainfall. The upshot...the early afternoon stays dry.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 91/96; Low: 63.

Mostly sunny this morning, becoming partly cloudy early this afternoon. Early storm action over the Raton Mesa and the Culebra Range, with storms progressing eastward through the afternoon and capable of heavy rainfall.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH for the Aspen Acres Burn Scar from 12:00 PM - 12:00 AM

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this morning, with storms possible after 12:00 PM. Multiple rounds of rain are possible, with flash flooding potential over recent burn scars.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thunderstorms remain likely on Wednesday, with slightly lower coverage than what you see today. Still, an active monsoon-setup type afternoon. Highs will cool slightly.

Storm chances continue through Friday, decreasing each day with scattered storms Thursday and isolated storms Friday. Highs trend back up. We'll dry out this weekend and heat back up as upper level high pressure nudges back to the north.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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