Heavy snow Wednesday morning with clearing skies this afternoon

Snow will continue at times through late this morning to early this afternoon in the Pikes Peak Region. A Winter Weather Advisory for El Paso County is set to expire at 2 pm, and as the storm quickly exits to the east, skies will clear out late this afternoon and evening. Through this afternoon, we could see the potential for an additional 1-2" of accumulations on grassy surfaces in Colorado Springs. Areas above 7,000 feet will see more, and could see impacts to travel as snow collects more easily on the pavement.

KOAA weather Here's our thoughts on the potential for additional accumulations through 10 pm Wednesday (11/27/24)

Highs today will be cold, only warming into the lower to middle 30s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 34; Low: 14. Cold, with periods of snow this morning giving way to improving weather conditions this afternoon and evening. Additional snow totals ranging from a light dusting to 2" will be possible. Overnight temperatures in the teens could lead to ice in some spots.

Pueblo forecast: High: 60; Low: 30. Rain and snow showers will continue at times through early this afternoon, with minimal impacts and accumulations expected for the Steel City. Up to 1" of accumulation will be possible on grassy surfaces for the duration of the storm.

Canon City forecast: High: 37; Low: 16. Cold, with periods of snow possible through early this afternoon across eastern Fremont County. An additional 1-2" of snow will be possible on grassy surfaces during the duration of the storm.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 29; Low: 10. Snow will be heavy at times this morning in Teller County, letting up as we make our way into the afternoon hours. Additional snow totals could reach the 2-4" range through this afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: 10s. Cold, with periods of snow through early this afternoon. Snow could be heavy at times this morning. 2-4" of additional snow will be possible, with accumulations on roadways above 7,000 feet.

Plains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. The rain-snow line will hove around 4,500 feet this morning on the Plains. Wintry precipitation is expected to quickly come to an end this afternoon, and as the storm clears out, we'll be left with a dry Thanksgiving Day tomorrow. Little to no accumulation expected on the Plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. Snow, heavy at times, will continue this morning before tapering off this afternoon. An additional 1-4" of snow will be possible along and near the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s; Low: 0s/10s. Heavy snow will be ongoing for the next few hours, with Winter Storm Warnings in effect for the southeastern mountains above 11,000 feet. In these areas, an additional 4-10" of accumulation will still be possible during the storm .

Looking towards Thanksgiving Day, a bright and cold airmass will settle into Southern Colorado. Temperatures Thursday morning will be in the teens in most areas, with highs during the day only climbing into the 30s.

These cold trends will continue on Friday and throughout the rest of the holiday weekend, with daily highs in the 30 and lower 40s, and morning lows in the teens.

