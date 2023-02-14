Heavy snow Tuesday night & Wednesday from the biggest storm of the year

Tonight's Forecast:

A few passing rain or the snow showers will continue for the Plains through late tonight as the first storm of the week tracks towards the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles. Overall impacts outside of the mountains should be fairly light, with the exception of the far eastern Plains. That's where the potential for a heavier mix of rain snow will be possible from late tonight into Tuesday morning. Parts of Prowers and Baca counties could pick up a quick 1-3" of snow, leading to slick and snowy road conditions by Tuesday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 28; High: 50; Mild and windy during the day before a cold front arrives Tuesday evening, and brings with it a brutal combination of strong winds and pockets of heavy snow. Snow is likely to continue into midday Wednesday before tapering off that evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 26; High: 57; Mostly cloudy, mild and windy during the day, with dry skies expected until Tuesday evening when our next cold front arrives. Behind the front will come strong north winds and snow, with the potential for some pretty difficult travel by Wednesday morning.

Canon City forecast: Low: 30; High: 55; The mild, unseasonably warm air will continue in our forecast on Tuesday, but unlike the past few days, it will be windy. By Tuesday night, a cold storm that's been brewing for the past week will bring us snow and strong winds as we head towards Wednesday morning.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 23; High: 41; Turning windy and unsettled on Tuesday out ahead of a major mid-week winter storm. Snow could develop as early as the afternoon in Teller County, with the potential for heavy snow and strong winds as we head into Wednesday morning.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s/40s; Overcast and slightly cooler on Tuesday ahead of a big change to our weather pattern around the middle of the week. Expect our weather to go downhill late in the evening, with snow and strong winds into the day on Wednesday.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s; A mild and windy Tuesday will give way to a major case of weather whiplash on Wednesday as snow, cold air and strong winds return to the Plains. Expect the snow to move in late Tuesday night, with snow continuing on Wednesday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s; One last mild day on Tuesday ahead of some big changes in the weather department Tuesday night and Wednesday. During this time, a powerful winter storm will bring some pretty big impacts to the southern I-25 corridor, with heavy snow, cold temps and hefty wind gusts.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 20s/30s; Snow that's still falling tonight should taper off well before sunrise on Tuesday, leaving us with a quick break in the action before more snow and wind return Tuesday afternoon. Snow will continue most of Wednesday, with travel not recommended across the high country during this time.

Extended outlook forecast:

Snow that begins Tuesday night is likely to continue through at least midday Wednesday. The heaviest snow totals from the storm will mainly occur over the southeastern mountains and southern I-25 corridor, but another area we'll be watching for heavy snowfall would be across the Palmer Divide and Teller County.

KOAA weather Mid-week winter storm accumulation forecast for Southern Colorado

Wednesday's forecast will also be cold and windy, with wind chill temperatures during day hovering in the negatives and single digits. Due to the threat of snow and blowing snow, travel is not recommended at the peak of the storm.

As skies clear out late Wednesday night, we'll be left with fresh snow on the ground Thursday morning and some very cold temperatures. Below freezing highs on Thursday will give way to a warm-up by the weekend as 50s return to the Plains.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.