Menu

Watch
Weather

Actions

Heavy snow tonight, clearing out Friday

items.[0].videoTitle
Pockets of moderate to heavy snow continue tonight in the Pikes Peak region, with heavier snow moving south along I-25 overnight towards the New Mexico state line.
snow gleneagle 3.4.2021
Posted at 3:20 PM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 20:30:32-05

Tonight's Forecast:
Pockets of moderate to heavy snow continue tonight in the Pikes Peak region, with heavier snow moving south along I-25 overnight towards the New Mexico state line.

Track the snow with our online radar.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 50; High: 70. Snow likely through 2 am, with roads icing over tonight. Friday will be sunny with melting snow.

PUEBLO: Low: 55; High: 85. Isolated snow tonight with a clear and warm Friday.

CANON CITY: Low: 50; High: 80. Icy spots on the roads Friday morning, then clear and mild.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 40; High: 70. Heavy snow continues through about 2 am. Melting conditions Friday.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s; High: 60s. Heavy snow continues overnight leading to snowy/icy roads Friday morning. Melting and sun expected during the day.

PLAINS: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Spotty rain or rain/snow showers possible overnight. Friday will be sunny and warm.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 70s. Snow becomes heavy late tonight, ending by sunrise Friday. Expect tough travel over mountain passes.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s; High: 40s. Snow continues for the Wet mountains and Sangre De Cristos through sunset, ending by sunrise Friday. Melting with sun Friday afternoon.

Extended Outlook:
Sunshine and warm temperatures in the 50s and 60s for the weekend. The warmer than average temperatures continue through most of next week as well.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.
News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community