Heavy snow tonight, clearing out Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

Pockets of moderate to heavy snow continue tonight in the Pikes Peak region, with heavier snow moving south along I-25 overnight towards the New Mexico state line.

Track the snow with our online radar.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 50; High: 70. Snow likely through 2 am, with roads icing over tonight. Friday will be sunny with melting snow.

PUEBLO: Low: 55; High: 85. Isolated snow tonight with a clear and warm Friday.

CANON CITY: Low: 50; High: 80. Icy spots on the roads Friday morning, then clear and mild.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 40; High: 70. Heavy snow continues through about 2 am. Melting conditions Friday.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s; High: 60s. Heavy snow continues overnight leading to snowy/icy roads Friday morning. Melting and sun expected during the day.

PLAINS: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Spotty rain or rain/snow showers possible overnight. Friday will be sunny and warm.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 70s. Snow becomes heavy late tonight, ending by sunrise Friday. Expect tough travel over mountain passes.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s; High: 40s. Snow continues for the Wet mountains and Sangre De Cristos through sunset, ending by sunrise Friday. Melting with sun Friday afternoon.

Extended Outlook:

Sunshine and warm temperatures in the 50s and 60s for the weekend. The warmer than average temperatures continue through most of next week as well.

