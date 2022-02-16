Heavy snow in spots tonight; clearing up Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 5 am Thursday for The Sangre de Cristo Mountains and the Wet Mountains, Teller County and the Rampart Range, Northern El Paso County, The Wet Mountain Valley, the mid Arkansas River Valley east of Salida to west of Canon City, and Huerfano County including Walsenburg.

Expected accumulations through Thursday morning:

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 14; High: 32; Snow will end by about 4 am with a clearing sky on Thursday.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 16; High: 36; Snow will end by 4 am with clouds decreasing on Thursday.

Canon City forecast: Low: 18; High: 35; Snow ends by 4 am and conditions will clear up on Thursday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 9; High: 27; Snow ends by 3 am and the sun will come back out on Thursday, remaining cold.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 10; High: 29; Snow will end by 3 am and conditions will gradually become sunny during the day.

Plains forecast: Low: teens; High: 30s; Light snow ends by 4-5 am and conditions will be partly cloudy on Thursday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 15/16; High: 30s; Snow will end by 5-6 am Thursday and clouds will gradually clear after that.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits/teens; High: 30s; Snow ends by 4-5 am and the clouds will clear up during the day.

Extended outlook forecast:

After a chilly Thursday, temperatures climb day by day, back to the 50s and 60s by the weekend.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.