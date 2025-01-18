Heavy snow Friday night and bitter cold this weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

Snow showers will move south through southern Colorado overnight, with bands of heavy snow possible. Snow is already impacting El Paso and Teller Counties as of 6-7 pm. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect now through Saturday at 8 pm. The heaviest snow will fall tonight through Saturday morning. Snow on Saturday afternoon will be hit-or-miss and lighter. Roads will be snow-covered or icy through the duration of the winter weather advisory.

See expected snow totals near the bottom of this article.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 11; High: 17;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 8 pm Saturday. Snow will be heaviest Friday night into early Saturday morning. Snow showers will lighten up and become more hit-or-miss on Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will be very cold and that will keep roads icy.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 13; High: 20;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 8 pm Saturday. Snow will gradually taper off from Saturday morning through the afternoon. Expect snowy or icy roads and very cold temperatures.

Canon City forecast: Low: 14; High: 21;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 8 pm Saturday. Snow will gradually decrease in intensity on Saturday, with hazardous travel conditions expected.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 2; High: 12;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 8 pm Saturday. Very cold on Saturday, keeping roads snowy or icy. Snow will be heaviest Friday night and become more sparse and lighter on Saturday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 7; High: 13;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 8 pm Saturday. Snow will be hit-or-miss on Saturday and roads will be snow-packed or icy.

Plains forecast: Low: teens; High: teens-20s;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 8 pm Saturday for Crowley, Otero, and Las Animas Counties. Snow will be heaviest in the early morning and then taper off in the afternoon. It will be very cold, keeping roads icy.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 14/14; High: 18/18;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 8 pm Saturday. Snow will be heaviest in the morning and then decrease throughout the day. Roads will be snow-packed or icy.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits-teens; High: teens-20s;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 8 pm Saturday for the Wet Mountain Valley, the Spanish Peaks region, and Teller County. Snow will be coming down off-and-on throughout the day on Saturday, and will be heaviest in the morning.

Snow Total Forecast:

Extended Outlook:

The rest of the weekend will be bitter cold. Overnight lows will drop below freezing and afternoon highs will be in the teens and 20s. There is another cold front arriving on Sunday late at night, which brings another chance of light snow. Accumulations should be much lighter with this second cold front (less than an inch for most of the region), but the cold air will be worse. Monday's highs will be in the single digits and teens, and overnight lows will be in the negative single digits to negative teens.

