Heavy snow for the Wet Mountains and Spanish Peaks region tonight, clearing Saturday

Tonight's Forecast:

Heavy snow will continue in the southern Sangre De Cristos and Wet Mountains and adjacent valleys and southern I-25 between Walsenburg and New Mexico. WINTER STORM WARNINGS (pink) and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES (purple) are in effect through Saturday at 3 pm.

Expected snow totals through Saturday at 3 pm:

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 23; High: 44;

Saturday begins with low clouds and a few flurries. The sky will gradually clear, and it will become a cool but sunny afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 27; High: 50;

The day begins with clouds, and a light flurry is possible, then the clouds will clear, and temperatures will become comfortable with a light layer.

Canon City forecast: Low: 26; High: 45;

Starting cloudy with a light flurry possible. The sky will clear during the day, and temperatures will remain chilly.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 14; High: 35;

The day begins with partly cloudy conditions and perhaps a lingering flurry. The sky will gradually clear and the temperature will remain cold.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 18; High: 39;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy in the morning, and then the clouds will clear out. Temperatures will remain chilly all day.

Plains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 40s-50s;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 3 pm for eastern Las Animas County. It will be mostly cloudy with spotty flurries south of Highway 50 in the morning and partly cloudy along and north of Highway 50. It will be cool but comfortable if you are wearing a jacket in the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 21/19; High: 36/37;

WINTER STORM WARNING until 3 pm Saturday. Snow will come to an end gradually through the morning. Roads will improve through the afternoon as the sun comes out.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 30s-40s;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in the northern Sangre De Cristos and WINTER STORM WARNING for the southern Sangre De Cristos and Wet Mountains until 3 pm Saturday. Snow will gradually come to an end through the morning, and the clouds will clear during the afternoon, allowing for roads to melt.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be mostly sunny with warmer temperatures ranging from the 40s to 60s across the region. It will be a dry day with continued snowmelt for those who see the heaviest activity on Friday night. Temperatures will continue to warm up next week with 70s and 80s in the plains and 60s in the mountains from Tuesday through Friday.

