Heavy snow at times ahead for areas above 6,000 feet

Tonight's Forecast:

An impressive storm system will spread beneficial moisture into Southern Colorado tonight. Rain and snow will fall throughout the state, and at times, the precipitation could be quite heavy. Early evening rain showers are expected to changeover to snow after sunset as snow levels lower to near 6,000 feet. By midnight, the snow line could be even lower, down as low as 5,000 feet.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the mountains, the Palmer Divide and Teller County. Expect the biggest impacts to occur through the overnight hours and into the first part of the day on Tuesday.

KOAA weather Winter Weather Advisory for the Pikes Peak Region -- 5/10 to 5/11/21

Snow totals will be the highest in the area under the advisory, but even outside of the Winter Weather Advisory, snow accumulation is likely to occur above 6,000 feet.

KOAA weather Updated snow forecast for Southern Colorado -- 5/10 to 5/11/21

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 30; High: 39. Cold, with periods of heavy overnight snowfall across the Pikes Peak Region. Accumulations will be highest for areas above 6,500 feet, and will range from 1-4" across the region. A mix of rain and snow showers will be possible on Tuesday, with drier skies expected after midnight.

PUEBLO: Low: 32; High: 44. Rain will mix with snow late tonight, and could be heavy at times. Due to Pueblo's lower elevation, only minor accumulations are expected on places like grassy surfaces, rooftops and cars. A chance for scattered rain showers will continue through Tuesday afternoon before tapering off late Tuesday night.

CANON CITY: Low: 33; High: 43. Rain is likely to mix with snow, and could briefly changeover to all snow at times tonight. Up to an inch or two will be possible through Tuesday morning, mainly focused on grassy surfaces. Scattered rain showers will continue at times on Tuesday before drier weather moves in late Tuesday night.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 25; High: 33. Winter-like weather and winter-like cold can both be expected in Teller County through Tuesday afternoon, with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until noon. Widespread snow totals of 4-6" are expected, with the worst of the storm from late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s; High: 30s. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northern parts of El Paso County from around Interquest Boulevard up to the county line. Areas under the advisory can expect to see snow totals from 3-6". Most of the heavier snow should come to an end by Tuesday morning, with another burst of snow possible by the afternoon.

PLAINS: Low: 30s; High: 40s. We should stay warm enough over the Plains tonight to see mostly rain. If we do see any snow, it would be for areas north of Kiowa County. Tuesday will remain cool and unsettled, with periods of rain possible during the day.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s; High: 40s. Wet, cold and unsettled tonight across the southern I-25 corridor. Snow is likely to mix in at times during the overnight hours, with light accumulations possible for Walsenburg. No snow is expected to accumulate in Trinidad. Tuesday will remain cold, and rainy at times through the afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s; High: 20s/30s. Heavy snow will fall across the mountains through early Tuesday morning. Travel is not recommended as roads will become snow covered and icy shortly after sunset. After a brief break in the action Tuesday morning, we could see another round of snow showers push in by the afternoon. Snow totals from 6-10" above 8,000 feet.

Extended Outlook:

Wednesday will be an improvement as temperatures start to warm and the airmass begins to dry out. We can't rule out an isolated thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon, but these should remain fairly isolated in coverage. Further warming will take place through Saturday, with a gorgeous weekend full of spring-like warmth and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

