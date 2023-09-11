Heavy rain this morning, showers follow Monday afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

Rain will taper off this morning from north to south, coming to an end first across the Pikes Peak Region between 6-8 am. Drier air will push into the Arkansas River Valley shortly after that, with rain coming to an end for Canon City and Pueblo between 8-10 am. For the southeastern Plains, rain showers here will remain a factor until around the lunch hour.

Broken cloud and a few peeks of sunshine can be expected this afternoon. A few spotty showers will be possible, but most of the rain will fall during the morning hours.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 63; Low: 48. With the bulk of the rain coming to an end this morning, we'll see a mostly cloudy and cool afternoon, along with the potential for a few light rain showers in the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 68; Low: 52. Although the heaviest rain should come to an end by around 8-10 am in Pueblo County, a few on-again/off-again showers will remain possible this afternoon and evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 66; Low: 53. Rain this morning will taper off to showers this afternoon as the bulk of the rain is expected to wrap up by 10 am over eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 56; Low: 40. With the heaviest rain now behind us, we're looking at mostly cloudy and cool conditions for the rest of our Monday, with some showers and isolated thudnerstorms possible this afternoon and evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 40s. After a good soaking this morning, the rest of our Monday will feature cool temperatures and mostly cloudy to cloudy skies, with a few spotty showers still possible this afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s/50s. Heavy rain will remain possible over the east and southeast Plains until around the lunch hour. Behind the main region of rain, we'll continue to see the potential for hit-or-miss showers this afternoon, along with unseasonably cool daytime highs.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 40s/50s. Rain this morning will give way to a showery and cool afternoon across the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Rain and snow showers will continue in the mountains during the day today and into this evening, with snow levels at times as low as 12,000 feet.

Colorado's Pikes Peak is covered in snow this morning for the first time in months! #cowx #StormHour pic.twitter.com/kGR8Fa43EU — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) September 11, 2023

Extended outlook forecast:

A brief lull in the action is expected on Tuesday as the next disturbance will mainly favor areas to our south. Locally, we can't rule out a few isolated storms by Tuesday afternoon, with highs expected to be slightly warmer than today. Rain chances will pick back up on Wednesday, again focused on the afternoon and early evening hours. Then our next cold front arrives on Thursday, and this could set the stage for another more active and rainy day of weather.

Cool and unsettled weather will continue up through Saturday before a drier and warmer end to the weekend on Sunday.

