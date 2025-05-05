Heavy rain & heavy mountain snow will slam Colorado early this week

Today’s Forecast:

Buckle up my friends because it's going to be a wet and wild next 24-72 hours in Southern Colorado. A strong and slow moving area of low pressure over Arizona this morning will allow for a long and persistent fetch of deep moisture to interact with persistent upslope flow. Although Tuesday is expected to be the wettest day this week, our forecast today will feature periods of rain, thunderstorms and high elevation snowfall.

Snow levels during the day will be up over 9,000 feet, lowering to 8,000 feet this evening. An assortment of winter weather alerts will go into effect early this week, continuing through at least Wednesday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 54; Low: 40. A cool and unsettled start to the week as our well advertised storm is expected to bring periods of rain and isolated thunderstorms to the Pikes Peak Region on Monday. During heavier showers, localized street flooding will be possible.

Pueblo forecast: High: 60; Low: 43. Highs today will be around 15-20 degrees cooler than this past weekend, with periods of rain and thunderstorms today followed by heavier rain on Tuesday.

Canon City forecast: High: 56; Low: 44. A cool and unsettled start to the week after a pretty nice weekend. Rain and occasional thunderstorms today will give way to increasing showers and heavy rain on Tuesday.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 46; Low: 32. Foggy skies this morning will give way to rain, thunderstorms and snow at times on Monday. Snow levels for any accumulations today should stay at or above 9,000 feet, but will then lower to around 8,000 feet by Tuesday morning.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 30s/40s. A slow moving storm over the Desert SW will bring heavy rain today and isolated thunderstorms. Heavier showers could lead to areas of flooding in the Tri-Lakes area this afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 40s. Periods of rain and thunderstorms on Monday will be more widespread than what we saw back on Sunday. Further saturation of a super moist and unstable airmass will lead to more widespread, heavy rain on Tuesday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s/40s. Areas that are currently experiencing Severe Drought should see significant improvement to the drought picture this week as periods of heavy rain are likely from this morning through midday Wednesday. Right now, Tuesday looks like the wettest day, with the biggest impacts to outdoor plans.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 20s/30s. Today's incoming storm will bring beneficial moisture our state's southeastern mountains, which is great considering how dry this past winter has been. Snow levels today will be around 9,000 feet, lowering to 8,000 feet tonight. Through midday Wednesday, several feet of snow will be possible above 10,000 feet, where Winter Storm Warnings will remain in effect from noon today to noon Wednesday.

Round #2 will arrive Tuesday between sunrise and the morning commute. This second round of rain will be heavier and more persistent than what we'll see today, with the potential for heavy rain to continue through late Tuesday night. In Colorado Springs, our high will only warm into the middle 40s tomorrow.

Snow levels will be around 7,000 to 8,000 feet, but with heavier showers could drop even lower. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Teller County from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, and Woodland Park may see as much as 4-10" of heavy, wet snowfall.

Rain will taper off Wednesday morning, with just a few showers into the afternoon hours. Our high Wednesday will be below average, only topping out in the lower 50s. Normal high this time of the year is 67 degrees. Temperatures will rebound into the 60s on Thursday and 70s on Friday, with showers mainly confined to the higher terrain.

