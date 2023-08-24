Heavy rain coming to Southern Colorado this weekend

Today’s Forecast:

The heat will linger for one last day before a big change in our weather pattern on Friday. Highs this afternoon on the Plains will warm into the 90s, with a mix of 70s and 80s in the mountains and mountain valleys. Rainfall today will again favor the high country, but a few storms could reach parts of Fremont and Teller counties late this afternoon and evening.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 90; Low: 62. One last day in the 90s today for Colorado Springs. By tomorrow, a cold front will drop into the Pike Peak Region, with rain and thunderstorms by Friday afternoon and evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 96; Low: 66. Sizzling heat will return for one more day as showers and storms this afternoon are mainly expected to impacts the mountains to our west.

Canon City forecast: High: 93; Low: 66. Hot again this afternoon, but with a slick uptick in the monsoonal flow, we could see an isolated thunderstorm in parts of Fremont County during the second half of the day.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 80; Low: 51. We'll see highs climb back into the 80s for one more day before a wetter and much cooler change in the weather pattern this weekend. A few spotty thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon across Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s/60s. Enjoy today's dry and warm weather because big changes are coming starting Friday. This evening, a few showers could briefly impact the Tri-Lakes area, but don't expect any major impacts from these storms.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Sizzling heat today, but not as bad as what we saw earlier this week as daytime highs shouldn't reach triple digits this afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s/60s. The warmth will remain the big story today across the southern I-25 corridor, but with an increase in monsoon moisture to our west, we can't rule out a spotty thunderstorm late this afternoon or evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. With an uptick in monsoon moisture and the remnants of Tropical Storm Harold moving into the state, we're expecting a much more active day of showers and thunderstorms over the mountains today. Heaviest rain will likely occur along and west of the Continental Divide.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front that arrives Friday morning will set the stage for a much more active end to the week. Showers and thunderstorms will develop by the afternoon, and by Friday night, we're looking at the potential for heavy rain. Stormy skies and heavy rain will return on Saturday as highs will only warm into the 70s and lower 80s Saturday afternoon.

Thunderstorms will remain likely across Southern Colorado from Sunday into Monday, along with below average highs. Most of the rain will fall during the afternoon and evening hours this weekend, so plan to tackle outside activities during the morning hours.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

