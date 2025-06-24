Heavy rain and severe thunderstorm risk will be higher on Tuesday

Today’s Forecast:

A deep and rich plume of subtropical moisture will stream into Southern Colorado over the next 24-48 hours. Along with daytime heating today, this will allow for more numerous showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain and strong to severe storms will be possible towards early afternoon, and although severe threats should wind down around sunset tonight, periods of rain will remain possible even into the late night hours.

Highs today will remain below average for this time of the year, with a mix of 70s and 80s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 78; Low: 56. Tuesday will be a few degrees warmer than Monday. Rain and thunderstorms will be more widespread than the past few days as monsoonal moisture streams into the state for the first time this year. Storms will be capable of large hail, strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall.

Pueblo forecast: High: 84; Low: 59. Dry skies this morning will give way to rain and thunderstorms this afternoon. Severe threats will be fairly low in town today, but will become more elevated for areas north and east of the city.

Canon City forecast: High: 81; Low: 60. Along with the potential for heavy rain on Tuesday, storms this afternoon will be capable of 1" hail and 50-60 mph wind gusts. Make sure to plan ahead with indoor activities this afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 73; Low: 50. Showers and thunderstorms could begin to pulse up as early as the lunch hour, with today's storms capable of heavy rain, hail, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Slightly warmer and stormy on Tuesday, with today's forecast much more active than the past few days. Storms will begin to develop towards the end of the lunch hour, with rain and thunderstorms expected through this evening.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s/60s. Take advantage of dry skies this morning to get outdoors before storms increase in coverage and intensity this afternoon and evening. On top of heavy rain threats today on the Plains, severe hail and strong wind gusts may also threaten the region.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. I think for today that the worst of the severe weather state-wide will be to our north, but the worst of the heavy rain will be in the far southern part of the state. Heavy rain here this afternoon and evening could lead to flash flooding.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 40s. A moisture rich airmass will bring the potential for widespread showers and thunderstorms to the mountains today. Storms will be capable of heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds and 1" hail. Storms today could fire off even before the lunch hour.

Extended outlook forecast:

Even with a slight jog to the east of the monsoon plume of moisture on Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms look to remain scattered to numerous across Southern Colorado. Skies will be mostly cloudy in the morning. Showers that form in the mountains around the lunch hour will move east into the Plains by the afternoon, with several rounds of rain into the late-night hours. Our highs on Wednesday will be a few degrees warmer than today, with 70s and 80s region-wide.

Drier air will begin to punch into the state on Thursday, with fewer storms and warming highs late this week. Our high in Colorado Springs will warm into the lower 80s on Thursday and the upper 80s by Friday. The heat will continue this weekend, with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Saturday looks dry, with Sunday's forecast calling for a few scattered afternoon storms.

