Heavy rain and flooding likely in southern Colorado Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

A few isolated thunderstorms this evening will taper off tonight. It will be a cool and humid evening. There is the potential of some morning thunderstorms as a cold front moves through the region from north to south early Thursday.

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect from 10 am to 10 pm Thursday.

KOAA Flood Watch July 28, 2022

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 62; High: 74; FLOOD WATCH from 10 am to 10 pm. Slight chance of showers in the morning with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 65; High: 79; FLOOD WATCH from 10 am to 10 pm. Humid with some clouds in the morning then afternoon thunderstorms and heavy rain likely.

Canon City forecast: Low: 66; High: 77; FLOOD WATCH from 10 am to 10 pm. Thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon and evening.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 53; High: 66; Slight chance of showers in the morning with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 57; High: 72; FLOOD WATCH from 10 am to 10 pm. Slight chance of showers in the morning with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 70s/80s; FLOOD WATCH from 10 am to 10 pm for Otero and Las Animas Counties. Showers and thunderstorms likely during the afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 59/59; High: 73/75; FLOOD WATCH from 10 am to 10 pm. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 60s/70s; FLOOD WATCH from 10 am to 10 pm. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are likely from early afternoon through the evening. Burn scars will be particularly susceptible to flash flooding.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday brings more thunderstorms and a flash flood risk to southern Colorado. Then we gradually dry out and warm back to summer-like temperatures through the weekend and next week.

