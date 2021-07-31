Heavy rain and flash flooding likely in southern Colorado Saturday

Today’s Forecast:

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect Saturday from 11 am until 1 am tonight.

In our region, this includes El Paso, Teller, Fremont, Custer, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas, Otero, Bent, Prowers, and Baca counties, including the Sangre De Cristos mountains.

Rain totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected within the areas under flash flood warnings. Be extremely cautious when travelling today, especially in the mountains. Burn scars and creeks will be most susceptible to flash flooding today, but any roads and urban areas have the potential to flood under the rain rates expected today.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 77; Low: 58. Showers and thunderstorms are expected after 11 am through overnight with flash flooding possible.

PUEBLO: High: 85; Low: 60. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected after 1 pm today and continuing tonight.

CANON CITY: High: 83; Low: 63. Heavy rain is likely today with flash flooding possible through the evening.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 68; Low: 49. Cooler today with showers and heavy rain likely from 11 am until this evening.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Low 70s with heavy rain likely after 11 am through the overnight.

PLAINS: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. The Upper 80s to low 90s with thunderstorms and heavy rain likely after 4 pm through the overnight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Upper 70s in Walsenburg and low 80s in Trinidad with heavy rain possible from 2 pm into the overnight.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s; Low: 40s/50s. Heavy rain and potentially dangerous flash flooding from 11 am until this evening.

Extended Outlook:

Sunday will be cooler and the atmosphere will be more stable so thunderstorms will be more isolated. Another round of heavy rain expected Monday and potentially Tuesday. Conditions will slowly dry out through mid-week.

