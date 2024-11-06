Heavy overnight snow will taper off Wednesday afternoon, but more is on the way

Today’s Forecast:

We're waking up this morning to reports of 6-12" of snow in Colorado Springs and much more is on the way. The first round of snow will taper off during the day, with a brief break in most areas through this evening. The best advice today is to avoid travel and to let the plows do their thing. Any unplowed or untreated roads are going to be messy, so plan on a slow go if you're trying to get somewhere today.

A Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect until 11 am in El Paso County, with a Winter Storm Watch being issued tonight starting at 11 pm in advance of our next round of snow.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 31; Low: 20. Cold and windy out there, with snow expected at times through this afternoon. Overall trends call for less accumulating snowfall today before another round of more intense snow picks up during the overnight hours. An additional 1-3" of snow will be possible through this evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 36; Low: 24. Snow showers will continue at times today in Pueblo as our forecast through the afternoon remains windy, cold and unsettled. Another round of snow is expected late tonight as round #2 sets up for Thursday. 1-3" of snow will be possible through this evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 33; Low: 24. Periodic snow showers throughout the day on Wednesday, with 1-4" of additional accumulation through this evening. A break in the action is expected for the most part this afternoon and evening ahead of more heavy snowfall tonight.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 23; Low: 8. Snow will continue at times through this evening, with an additional 3-6" of snow today alone. More heavy snow is likely beginning later tonight and continuing into the day on Thursday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 20s; Low: 10s. The first big storm of the season has certainly made its presence felt, and even though we'll see some breaks in the action this afternoon and evening, more snow is still to come late this week. 3-6" of additional snowfall will be possible through this evening.

Plains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 20s. It's been a rainy and snowy mess so far on the eastern Plains today. A few inches of accumulation will be possible on Wednesday for the higher portions of the High Plains, with lesser impacts along the Colorado-Kansas border.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: 10s/20s. If the snow and wind isn't enough to want to keep you inside, the cold and poor road conditions should be more of a sign to avoid travel if possible during the day today. Additional snow totals through this evening will be in the 5-10" range.

Mountains forecast: High: 10s/20s; Low: 0s/10s. Heavy snow will continue to impact travel through this evening in the mountains, with not much of a break for the high country during the day on Wednesday. The southeastern mountains will continue to see larger impacts than the Central Mountains, with as much as 10-16" of additional snow today in the Wets and San de Cristo Mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

A slow moving low pressure system currently centered near the Four Corners Region will continue to drop south today, before moving slowly to the east over the next 24-72 hours. Another round of snow will pick up overnight tonight and continue into Thursday, with a third round of snow showers on Friday. Additional snow totals in the Springs will range between 8-15" through the end of the week, with as much as 10-20" of additional snow in Woodland Park and Monument. Snow totals through the end of the week in the southern I-25 corridor and southeastern mountains will need to be measured in feet through late this week.

Highs will remain in the lower 30s in the Springs through Thursday, rebounding to the mid 30s Friday, and the 40s by Saturday. Snowmelt sunshine returns Sunday as temperatures late this weekend will rebound into the middle 50s.

