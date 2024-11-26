Heavy mountain snow will spread east towards the Plains on Wednesday

Today’s Forecast:

Above average highs will return to the I-25 corridor and eastern Plains today as we'll see the "warm before the storm". Temperatures will top out in the 50s and 60s, thanks to breezy W/SW winds. Farther south, the wind will be heightened due to the incoming storm, and we have a High Wind Warning in effect until 5 pm for the southeastern mountains and southern I-25 corridor. Peak gusts in these areas could stop 50-60 mph.

KOAA weather High Wind Warning until 5 pm Tuesday for the southern I-25 corridor and southeastern mountains

In the mountains, heavy snow will bring the potential for major hazards to travel both today and tomorrow, with feet of snow likely to accumulate. The snow, combined with elevated volume on the roads during the holidays will mean delays, delays, delays. During periods of heavy snow, mountain passes may experience intermittent road closures as well.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 53; Low: 30. Above average highs return today as we'll see the "warm before the storm". Expect increasing clouds tonight, followed by snow in the Pikes Peak Region by very early Wednesday morning.

Pueblo forecast: High: 55; Low: 31. A mild and bright Tuesday in Pueblo, with temperatures today nearly 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. Precipitation should hold off until after midnight for most of Pueblo County.

Canon City forecast: High: 50; Low: 30. We're likely dry on Tuesday ahead of wintry changes on Wednesday that will include the potential for several inches of snow for the Canon City area.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 45; Low: 25. Although we can't rule out a rogue snow shower or two on Tuesday, heavier snow is expected to hold off in Teller County until later tonight and the overnight hours.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Much like Teller County, we could see the potential for a few rain or snow showers on Tuesday as temperatures this afternoon look to top out in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Snow will increase tonight, becoming heavy by Wednesday morning.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Although a few rogue showers will be possible around eastern El Paso and Pueblo counties this afternoon, most of our forecast area today will be under mostly sunny skies. Mild temperatures come courtesy of the downslope flow, which could be quite strong today for areas south of Highway 50.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. A mild and windy Tuesday for the southern I-25 corridor, with a High Wind Warning also extending west into the southeastern mountains. Peak wind gusts today will be around 50-60 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. Heavy snow will be ongoing today for the majority of our state's mountain ranges. For the Sangres and Wets, we'll be dealing with mainly the windy side of the storm today before snow picks up late this afternoon and evening.

Our main impact day in the Pikes Peak Region and for areas outside of the mountains will be on Wednesday, which is terrible timing during what's widely considered to be the busiest travel day of the year. Snow will pick up after midnight in Colorado Springs before letting up towards the afternoon or early evening hours. My latest forecast is calling for anywhere between 2-6" of accumulation, with the highest amounts on the north and west sides of town. I have 5-8" totals for Monument Hill, and 5-10" totals in Woodland Park. Due to snow levels hovering around 5,000 feet, snow may have a tough time collecting on the eastern Plains and lower Arkansas River Valley during the storm.

KOAA weather Snow Forecast for Southern Colorado — 11/26 to 11/27/24

Thanksgiving Day will be dry and cold, with our high only in the mid to upper 30s in most areas. The cold will continue on Black Friday, with morning temperatures in the teens and afternoon highs in the lower to middle 40s on the Plains. Little change is expected this weekend, with lows in the teens and highs in the 30s and 40s .

