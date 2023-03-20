Heavy mountain snow Monday, with a few spotty showers for the Plains

Tonight's Forecast:

Increasing clouds from storm energy pushing out of California will combine with breezy downslope flow to keep us warmer than the past few nights. Overnight lows will cool down to the 0s and 10s in the mountains and mountain valleys, with 20s and lower 30s for the Plains and I-25 corridor.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 29; High: 57; Mostly cloudy, but still warmer on Monday, with highs in the Pikes Peak Region expected to climb into the upper 50s. Breezy southwesterly winds could gust as high as 20-30 mph during the afternoon hours.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 28; High: 63; An overcast, mild and breezy start to the week will give way to an even warmer forecast on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Canon City forecast: Low: 31; High: 57; In spite of mostly cloudy skies, downslope breezes will continue to warm us up on Monday as highs look to climb into the upper 50s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 22; High: 47; Cloudy and warmer on Monday, and along with those grayer skies, we could see a few spotty showers move across Teller County late in the day.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s; The warm-up that began this past weekend will continue on Monday as highs look to climb into the 50s. Some moisture moving out of the mountains in the afternoon may bring a few virga showers to the Palmer Divide, but impacts will be minimal.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s; After a relatively cool weekend, we'll see a return to near seasonal temperatures on the first day of spring.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s; Warmer, with more strong wind gusts for the southern I-25 corridor on Monday. In this part of the state, southwesterly wind gusts of 35-45 mph will be possible throughout the day.

Mountains forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 20s/30s; Dry and windy during the day with snow developing by the evening hours. For the Sangres, a Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 6 pm, and continue into very early Thursday morning. Travel in the mountains this week, especially the San Juans and Continental Divide could be difficult to even impossible at times.

Extended outlook forecast:

The forecast this week will look quite different depending upon where in the state you live and/or will be traveling. The mountains will be snowy and windy through at least the middle of the week, while the Plains will mostly see wind, along with warmer than average highs. A few showers could move off of the mountains on Wednesday, but since it will be rather warm, this should fall as rain in the lower elevations.

Behind Wednesday's cold front will come a late-week cool down that will extend into the weekend. The potential for unsettled weather this next weekend also looks possible for the Plains, with potential rain and/or snow showers both days.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.