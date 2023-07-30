Heavy mountain rain today, with isolated storms along the I-25 corridor

Today’s Forecast:

A slight change in the monsoon pattern will increase the threat for heavy rainfall today in the mountains, where flash flooding will be a concern for some of our recent burn scars. Any thunderstorms that form will also be capable of small hail, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

A few storms may also reach the I-25 corridor late this afternoon, especially north of Highway 50. By this evening, a few additional storms could roll into the Pikes Peak Region. Rain showers and thunderstorms should come to an end between 8-10 pm.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 89; Low: 63. Our weather on Sunday will be a little less stormy for the Pikes Peak Region compared to what we saw yesterday. An isolated thunderstorm will be possible anytime after 2-3 pm, with a few more storms developing in our area by early this evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 97; Low: 65. Drier air will move into Pueblo on Sunday, and if we see anything here today, it's not likely to develop until this evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 94; Low: 66. Another hot day for the Canon City area as daytime highs look to warm into the middle 90s. A few isolated showers or thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening, with the heaviest rain today expected across the mountains.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 80; Low: 51. Rain chances in Teller County will be higher today than areas to your east, with rain and scattered thunderstorms developing anytime after 1 pm. Heavy rain will be a concern during some storms, along with frequent lightning, small hail and strong winds.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 60s. Sunshine early will give way to a mostly cloudy afternoon, with spotty to scattered thunderstorms possible at times through around sunset this evening.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot and dry for most of the Plains today. If we do see any rain on Sunday, it won't come until late this afternoon or evening, and it would favor areas north of Highway 50.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 60s. Other than a rogue shower or thunderstorm late this afternoon or evening, we're looking at a hot and dry end to the weekend for the southern I-25 corridor. That said, rain chances will be slightly higher for Huerfano County versus Las Animas County.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. The mountains will be ground zero for the most active weather today. Numerous showers and thunderstorms could lead to flash flooding near recent burn scars from early this afternoon through early this evening. Other threats will include frequent lightning, small hail and gusty winds.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday's storm focus will remain over the high country, with the potential for a few isolated storms to reach the I-25 corridor by the afternoon. By Tuesday, an uptick in thunderstorm coverage will develop as the monsoon plume shifts into our area. More active weather and the potential for heavy rain and flash flooding will need to be watched closely from Tuesday to Thursday, with Wednesday for now looking like the wettest day.

Along with the wetter forecast will come some heat relief, with a nice stretch of below average highs for Southern Colorado beginning next Wednesday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.