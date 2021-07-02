Heavier showers and thunderstorms back again on Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

A Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect until midnight for the I-25 corridor from the Wyoming state line down through the New Mexico state line. This also includes our recent burn scars. Flooding has already been reported in the Pikes Peak Region, with the threat for additional burn scar, urban and low lying flooding through late this evening.

KOAA weather Flash Flood Watch for portions of Colorado through midnight tonight

The overnight hours should allow for some relief, with an overall drying trend expected by Friday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 56; High: 76. Another stormy day ahead on Friday for the Pikes Peak Region, with another round of heavy rain and thunderstorms possible by mid to late afternoon.

PUEBLO: Low: 60; High: 83. Our Friday will begin with a decent amount of sunshine before skies turn dark, and another round of heavy rain and thunderstorms moves into the region.

CANON CITY: Low: 58; High: 80. Partly cloudy skies early will give way to another blast of rain and thunderstorms, with the potential for heavy rain at times and some minor flooding.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 49; High: 69. Generally dry skies early Friday will give way to increasing showers and thunderstorms as early as the lunch hour, with periods of rain likely into Friday evening.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 70s. Monsoonal moisture will keep our weather muggy on Friday, and maintain the potential for heavy rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.

PLAINS: Low: 50s/60s; High: 70s/80s. A relatively dry morning will give way to another round of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Some storms will have the potential to reach strong to severe potential.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 70s/80s. Warm and muggy air will remain in the forecast on Friday, setting the stage for heavy afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s; High: 60s. A few rain showers will be possible during the morning hours before the storms really take off during the afternoon and evening hours.

Extended Outlook:

The atmosphere will slowly dry out this weekend, but lingering moisture is likely to maintain the potential for afternoon showers and thunderstorms across parts of Southern Colorado. Expect more or less "garden variety" thunderstorms for the holiday weekend. At the same time, temperatures will be warming up, with more of a summer-like feel in most areas as we head towards the middle of next week.

