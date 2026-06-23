Heating up Tuesday ahead of increasing severe weather threats late night

Today’s Forecast:

After a confirmed tornado near Fowler on Monday, we're looking at another busy day for Southern Colorado. During the day, most areas will see hot and dry conditions, with more wind and high fire danger into western Colorado and the middle to upper Arkansas River Valley. Highs today will top out in the 80s and 90s on the Plains, an increase of around 5-10 degrees from yesterday.

A cold front will move across our area this afternoon, and behind it, moisture will surge towards the mountains. This will lead to a heightened risk of strong to severe thunderstorms that look to be most impactful during the overnight hours, from 10 pm to 4 am. While threats will be most significant east of I-25, a few storms could bring 1-2" hail to the Pikes Peak Region and I-25 corridor during this time. Out east, storms will be capable of 2-3" hail, 60-80 mph wind gusts, and the potential for an isolated tornado or two.

Storms could persist up until sunrise Wednesday on the eastern Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 89; Low: 57. Hot and dry weather during the day will give way to a significant threat of severe weather after sunset. Storms this evening will be capable of 2-3" hail, 60-80 mph wind gusts, and a tornado or two within El Paso County.

Pueblo forecast: High: 97; Low: 60. Temperatures this afternoon will be more than 5 degrees above average, with dry skies during the day giving way to severe thunderstorms after sunset tonight. Storms will be capable of large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Canon City forecast: High: 96; Low: 61. A RED FLAG WARNING will remain in effect today from noon to 9 pm. Then after sunset tonight, a chance for showers and thunderstorms will be possible, with low end severe threats across Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 81; Low: 49. Tuesday will be warmer and pretty quiet during the day. Storm chances will increase this evening as we'll see the potential for a few scattered strong to severe thunderstorms into the overnight hours.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Quiet and warm weather can be expected through the afternoon hours, with increasing threats for strong to severe thunderstorms starting tonight after sunset. Storms will be possible throughout the overnight hours.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s/60s. Hot highs and a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be followed by more significant threats of severe weather overnight tonight into Wednesday morning. Storms will be capable of large hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s/60s. Severe weather risks and the potential for rain on the southern I-25 corridor will be much lower than surrounding areas today. That said, any storms that do form today could produce small or mid-sized hail, and wind gusts to 60 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. While rain and severe threats will continue on the I-25 corridor and eastern Plains today, the mountains will remain under a dry and windy pattern, leading to another day with Red Flag Warnings. Fire danger will be highest in the San Luis Valley, upper Arkansas River Valley and San Juan mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

Our weather looks to remain active each afternoon and evening for the next couple of days, with a daily threat of strong to severe thunderstorms through at least Thursday. Storms will be capable of large hail and damaging wind gusts for areas near the I-25 corridor. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will warm into the 80s on the Plains.

A few isolated storms will be possible again on Friday ahead of a dry, windy and hot weekend. Your forecast this weekend in Colorado Springs will feature highs in the lower to middle 90s, with daily wind gusts around 30-40 mph. Highs on the Plains and across Pueblo County are likely to reach triple digits this weekend.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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