Heating up Thursday ahead of dangerously hot weather this weekend

Today’s Forecast:

After warming into the upper 80s the past two days, today's forecast high of 93 degrees in Colorado Springs will be our hottest day of the month so far. On the eastern Plains, it will be even hotter. Here, highs could top 100 degrees in some areas.

The heat will come with a healthy amount of sunshine early before skies turn partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. Showers will once again favor our mountain regions on Thursday, with only around a 10% chance of a shower in Colorado Springs and Monument.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 93; Low: 61. Lower 90s ahead on Thursday in Colorado Springs, with skies turning partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 99; Low: 62. With around 3-5 degrees of warming on the way this afternoon, our high in Pueblo will be knocking on the door of triple digits. Tomorrow we'll get there with our forecast on Friday up to 103 degrees!

Canon City forecast: High: 96; Low: 64. The heat starts to become the big story today, with our highs in Canon City and eastern Fremont County climbing into the middle 90s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 83; Low: 52. Sunshine early will give way to a warm and partly cloudy afternoon, with a low end chance of spotty showers and thunderstorms over and near the higher terrain.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. The heat begins to build today region-wide, with highs in northern El Paso County warming to around 90 degrees this afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot and dry, with temperatures this afternoon approaching 100 degrees on the High Plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. We'll be feeling the heat this afternoon, with highs topping out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A slight chance of a shower could help to cool us down, but rain chances region-wide are only around 10-20%.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Warm, summer sunshine will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms over the mountains this afternoon. Severe and flood dangers are not expected today.

Extended outlook forecast:

Our well advertised heat wave will start to make headlines on Friday. A Heat Advisory will go into effect in El Paso County, Pueblo County and eastern Fremont County at 10 am, lasting until 8 pm. Friday's high in Colorado Springs is expected to hit 98 degrees, which would tie the existing record of 98 that last occurred back in 1971. Highs on the Plains could top 105 degrees in some areas.

The worst of the heat will continue through the weekend, when daily temperatures will top out in the upper 90s and 100s on the Plains. Heat Advisories will continue each day through Sunday. Outdoor activities should be limited during the peak daylight hours, saving those hikes or long dog walks for the morning and evening.

