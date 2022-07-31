Heating up Sunday, with a few storms east of the mountains

Tonight's Forecast:

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue across parts of Southern Colorado until just after sunset. The heaviest rain so far has been noted over Baca County, where a Flash Flood Warning was issued near the town of Stonington, just south of Highway 160. Heading into Sunday morning, quiet conditions are expected region-wide as temperatures cool down to the 40s in the mountains, and the 50s and 60s across the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 59; High: 88; Heating up on Sunday across the Pikes Peak Region, and much like today, we can't rule out a few passing thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening hours.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 61; High: 94; The heat will continue to build on Sunday as temperatures return to the middle 90s. Moisture will remain limited as we close out the weekend with mainly dry skies across Pueblo County.

Canon City forecast: Low: 60; High: 91; The warm-up that started today will continue on Sunday as highs are expected to return to the lower 90s. Rain chances will be pretty slim, but with enough moisture still in place, a passing afternoon thunderstorm will be possible.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 52; High: 77; Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with a few widely scattered thunderstorms possible Sunday afternoon across Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s; Warmer, with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms over the Palmer Divide on Sunday. Main storm threats will include small hail, gusty winds and lightning.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s; Turning hot on Sunday, with a break from the rain for the Plains as we close out the weekend. Highs will soar into the 90s, with further warming expected into early next week.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s; After a few cooler July days, we look to end the month with near seasonal temperatures and a slight risk of an afternoon/early evening thunderstorm over the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s; A nice start to the day in the mountains will lead to the potential for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. With lightning and locally heavy rainfall being the main threats, we advise that you try to wrap up any outdoor activities by the early afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Dry and hotter conditions are expected by Monday, and the warm up will linger into Tuesday. That looks like the hottest day of the upcoming week, with 90s and 100s on tap for the Plains. By Tuesday afternoon, monsoon moisture will help to kick off of a few isolated thunderstorms along and near the interstate before the monsoon fills back in later next week. Starting on Wednesday, daily storm chances will return to most of Southern Colorado.

