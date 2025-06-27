Heating up on Friday, with a few spotty showers to close out the week

Today’s Forecast:

High pressure building in from the southwest will continue to warm up our temperatures on Friday. Highs on the Plains will top out in the 80s and 90s, with 70s and lower 80s in the mountain valleys. Sunshine early will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon, along with a few sprinkles or showers.

Today's best chances for rain will extend from the mountains to the Palmer Divide and southeastern Plains. In Colorado Springs, we could see a few sprinkles, like what we saw yesterday. In Pueblo and Canon City, skies here should remain dry on Friday.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 87; Low: 58. After a return to the 80s on Thursday, we'll close out the week with highs in the upper 80s on Friday, and the potential for a few sprinkles into the afternoon hours.

Pueblo forecast: High: 94; Low: 60. H-O-T on Friday, with a return to above average highs in Pueblo for the first time this week. Rain is not expected over the next 24 hours.

Canon City forecast: High: 91; Low: 62. Sunshine in the morning, followed by a partly cloudy and hot afternoon, with rain not likely today in eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 76; Low: 51. While it was be warmer than yesterday, Friday's forecast will look a lot like Thursday did, with increasing clouds and the chance for a few isolated rain showers.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Friday's warm-up will bring some summer-like heat to Southern Colorado and the Palmer Divide on Friday. Keep an eye on the skies this afternoon for the chance for a quick passing shower or thunderstorm.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. We'll be heating up on the Plains as we approach the weekend, with highs on Friday soaring into the middle to upper 90s. Skies will turn unsettled towards the afternoon as we'll see a small chance today for isolated thunderstorms.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Dry skies and sunshine early will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon and the potential for a few lighter rain showers or weaker thunderstorms today.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Warm, with clear skies this morning and then increasing clouds this afternoon. A few high based showers will return our forecast as well today, and with lightning always a possibility in the summer months, make sure that you plan your hike or time outdoors accordingly to avoid any storm threats.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday will be even hotter than today, with our high up near 90 degrees in Colorado Springs and only around a 20% chance of a shower in the Pikes Peak Region. Saturday's highs for Pueblo and the eastern Plains will warm into the 90s and lower 100s. Sunday's highs may cool by a few degrees, but with slightly higher humidity, most of us probably won't be able to sense the change. Because of higher humidity and an incoming cold front, rain chances to close out the weekend will be around 20-40% region-wide.

A Sunday night cold front will drop highs into the upper 70s and lower 80s by early next week in Colorado Springs. Highs will warm back into the middle 80s by next Wednesday and Thursday, with 90s for Pueblo. We're also expecting a return to the wetter, monsoonal flow next week. Some days could be quite wet, especially near the higher terrain.

