Heating up Friday and the last weekend of August

Tonight's Forecast:

If you are interested in watching the partial lunar eclipse tonight, it will begin at 8:33 pm, peak at 10:12 pm, and end at 11:51 pm. The sky will be partly cloudy across southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 58; High: 91;

Friday will be almost 10 degrees above average. The sky will be partly cloudy, and a thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 60; High: 96;

It will be a toasty Friday with the forecast high reaching 7 degrees above average. The sky will be mostly sunny with an isolated thunderstorm possible in the afternoon.

Cañon City forecast: Low: 59; High: 93;

It will be mostly sunny with spotty thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Otherwise, it will be a hot Friday with light wind.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 52; High: 80;

Friday will be warm with partly cloudy conditions. A thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 55; High: 86;

It will be a warm Friday for Monument and the Tri-Lakes, with partly cloudy conditions. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 90s;

It will be mostly sunny on Friday with highs in the low to upper 90s. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening, favoring areas further west.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 57/58; High: 90/92;

Friday will be mostly sunny and hot. An isolated thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 80s;

The mountain valleys will be partly cloudy and warm on Friday in the low to upper 80s. Spotty rain showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead, the weekend will be toasty with high temperatures about 5-10 degrees above average, remaining in the 80s and 90s. Thunderstorms will favor the mountains each afternoon this weekend, with a few isolated storms making it to I-25 and the plains. Thunderstorms will be more likely in the plains on Sunday versus Saturday as a cold front arrives in the afternoon.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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