Heating back up Wednesday, with areas of dense smoke

Tonight's Forecast:

Smoke and haze will thicken back up during the overnight hours and into Wednesday morning. An Air Quality Alert remains in effect for El Paso County until at least 9 am Wednesday.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 60; High: 93. Hot on Wednesday, with areas of smoke expected throughout the day. An Air Quality Alert will remain in effect for the Pikes Peak Region until at least 9 am.

PUEBLO: Low: 63; High: 99. Mostly sunny and hot on Wednesday, with areas of smoke and haze.

CANON CITY: Low: 63; High: 96. Light winds and hotter highs on Wednesday, with lingering smoke and haze near the surface.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 53; High: 83. Warmer highs on Wednesday as the smoke and haze continue to impact air quality levels in Teller County.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s. Hazy and warmer on Wednesday, and turning breezy during the afternoon as northeasterly winds increase across the area.

PLAINS: Low: 60s; High: 90s/100s. The smoke and haze will linger on Wednesday as the western U.S. wildfires continue to send smoke into Southern Colorado. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible by the afternoon across the southeast Plains.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s. Hotter highs and areas of smoke in the forecast throughout the day. Isolated storms will be possible during the afternoon hours, but more than likely, we'll stay dry.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s. Patchy smoke will maintain hazy skies over the mountains through the day on Wednesday, with isolated afternoon thunderstorms possible across the southern mountains.

Extended Outlook:

Low level moisture will increase late this week, with the thunderstorm potential on the rise by Friday. Thunderstorm potential lessens slightly this weekend, with only isolated showers and storms in our forecast. Overall, rain and thunderstorms will be more numerous in the mountains than in the Plains in the extended forecast.

