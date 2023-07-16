Heat wave takes over Colorado weather

Today’s Forecast:

It will be a hot summer day with almost zero cloud cover in southern Colorado and high temperatures about 3-5 degrees above average. Conditions will be dry with only a light breeze.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 90; Low: 59. Sunny and about 3 degrees above average today with N wind at 10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 97; Low: 61. Sunny and hot today with NNW wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 94; Low: 63. Sunny Sunday with N wind at 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 83; Low: 52. Mostly sunny today with N wind at 10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 84; Low: 54. Sunny and warm today with N wind at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 60s. Sunny and hot today from the upper-90s to low 100s and a light breeze.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 92/91; Low: 60/62. Sunny today with a light breeze and dry conditions.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. Mid-80s to low 90s in the mountain valleys today with dry weather and a clear sky.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures get even hotter on Monday and Tuesday, about 5 degrees warmer than today. Expect the start of the week to be very hot with dry conditions. Strenuous outdoor activity may become dangerous in the heat, so listen to your body and find ways to limit sun exposure and cool off. The elderly and children are particularly susceptible to the heat.

By Wednesday a cold front will cool temperatures down and bring in thunderstorm chances through the rest of the week.

