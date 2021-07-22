Heat ridge strengthens over Southern Colorado late this week

Tonight's Forecast:

Slow-moving thunderstorms and the potential for locally heavy rainfall will bring a threat of flash flooding to recent burn scars and urban areas close to the mountains through late this evening. The biggest risk of flooding will be along and near the Continental Divide as days of rain have led to highly saturated areas. As storms diminish, dry skies are expected to return to Southern Colorado by Thursday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 61; High: 91. The threat for thunderstorms will lessen on Thursday as the monsoon moisture shifts back towards the mountains. Highs will be hotter than today, warming into the lower 90s.

PUEBLO: Low: 63; High: 97. The hazy and lazy dog days of summer will continue on Thursday as the forecast turns hotter late this week.

CANON CITY: Low: 66; High: 93. Hot and hazy on Thursday, with an isolated thundershower possible for the late afternoon and evening hours.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 54; High: 82. With rain chances higher over the mountains on Thursday than the Plains, areas within Teller County can expect a continued chance of scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Drier skies are expected to return on Thursday as the best chance for rain will shift back west into the mountains, with only an isolated chance of rain for the Palmer Divide.

PLAINS: Low: 60s; High: 90s. Hot, dry and hazy on Thursday, with afternoon highs approaching the century mark in some areas.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s. Rain will be hard to come by on Thursday as the main monsoon moisture plume pushes back towards the mountains.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 50s/60s; High: 70s/80s. Afternoon showers and storms will remain in the forecast on Thursday, with the potential for flash flooding over our recent burn scars. If you're going to be spending time in the higher elevations, make sure that you're Weather Aware and ready for whatever Mother Nature throws at you.

Extended Outlook:

Afternoon thunderstorms will be possible from the Pikes Peak Region to Fremont County to the mountains of Southern Colorado through Saturday. Highs will cool some through the weekend, but warm back up early next week as drier air is expected to return to the Plains. For the mountains, daily storm chances will remain, with threatening skies possible each afternoon into the middle of next week.

