Heat returns Monday under generally dry skies

Tonight's Forecast:

Main thunderstorm threat will push into the eastern Plains this evening, where a few strong to severe thunderstorms may develop. These storms will be capable of very gusty winds and large hail, with the threat coming to an end by 10 pm. Dry skies will return by Monday morning as temperatures cool down to the 40s, 50s and low 60s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 56; High: 89. Heating back up on Monday, with just an isolated mention of a quick passing thunderstorm. The best chances for rain will be over the mountains, foothills and Palmer Divide.

PUEBLO: Low: 57; High: 95. Sunny in the morning, with increasing clouds and hot daytime temperatures in the middle 90s to follow.

CANON CITY: Low: 57; High: 91. We should see a dry start to the week around Canon City as temperatures return to the lower 90s.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 49; High: 78. Pleasant in the morning before heating up to the upper 70s by the afternoon. In addition to the warmth, a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible during the day.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s. Warming back up on Monday, and much like what we saw today, we'll see the potential for a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms across the region.

PLAINS: Low: 50s/60s; High: 90s. Dry skies will return to the Plains on Monday along with some super hot middle to upper 90s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s/90s. Heading back to work and school on Monday, we'll see a hot and dry start to the week as highs climb into the 80s and lower 90s.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s; High: 70s. Sunshine early will turn to a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon as isolated thunderstorms start to pop up over the mountains. The best chances for rain will be over the central mountains and areas north of Highway 50.

Extended Outlook:

Our next weather maker will push into Southern Colorado late Monday into early Tuesday, with increasing chances for rain and cooler temperatures through Tuesday evening. Tuesday's unsettled weather conditions will transition back to a more tranquil pattern beginning on Wednesday as dry skies settle back into the region. Our extended forecast looks dry, hot and breezy, with the potential for elevated fire weather concerns by next weekend.

