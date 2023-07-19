Heat relief begins Wednesday as scattered storms return to Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

After a couple of record-setting days of heat across Southern Colorado, cooling begins today with highs down around 5-10 degrees. Even though the cool down today will bring back more seasonal temperatures to our forecast, it will still be a warm and muggy summer day.

Area wide, showers and thunderstorms will be more widespread compared to the past few days. Anytime between 1-2 pm, storms will begin to reach the I-25 corridor before spreading east into the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 88; Low: 60. Cooling to near average this afternoon, and along with the cool down, we're expecting an uptick in showers and thunderstorms today. Some stronger storms will be capable of small hail, heavy rain and gusty winds.

Pueblo forecast: High: 97; Low: 64. After spending the past three days in the 100s, today's high of 97° might feel just a little nicer. On top of the cool down, we can expect to see scattered showers and thunderstorms today, with a Marginal Risk of severe weather.

Canon City forecast: High: 95; Low: 65. A very warm and muggy Wednesday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms returning to the forecast today.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 80; Low: 52. Lower 80s today in Woodland Park, with showers and thunderstorms likely anytime after 1 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Back to the 80s today after a couple of sizzling hot days. Along with the cool down, we're expecting a much more active afternoon of weather.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Beginning today, we'll say goodbye to the triple digits for a few afternoons as stormy weather returns to the Plains. Thunderstorms that reach the Plains late this afternoon and evening will be capable of large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s/60s. A Marginal Risk of severe weather today for the southern I-25 corridor, with large hail and damaging wind gusts the main storm threats.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Showers and thunderstorms will begin to pop in the mountains after the lunch hour, and could be fairly widespread throughout afternoon to early evening hours.

Extended outlook forecast:

An uptick in moisture on Thursday will bring a stormier day to Southern Colorado, along with an increase in severe weather and heavy rainfall. Anytime after 1 pm, storms will begin to fire off, with large hail and damaging wind gusts the main threats, as well as an isolated tornado. Storms should start to decrease in coverage after sunset.

Lingering moisture Friday will allow for more scattered thunderstorms, with Friday's highs nearly 10 degrees below average. Drier air returns this weekend, along with the start of our next warming trend. Highs will return to the 90s by Sunday in most areas, with 90s and 100s by early next week.

