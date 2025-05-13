Heat records may be tied or broken in Southern Colorado on Tuesday

Today’s Forecast:

After seeing highs in the 80s in Colorado Springs and Pueblo on Monday, today's highs are likely to be even warmer! With a forecast high of 84 degrees in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, we're on target to potentially tie the current record of 84 degrees that dates back to 1941. Elsewhere on the Plains, highs will warm into the 80s and lower 90s.

Today's warmth will be driven by a strengthening southwest flow pattern courtesy of a strong low pressure system over the Great Basin and a weakening high pressure system over the Midwest. Gusts today will range between 25-40 mph and will be strongest in the mountains and adjacent southern I-25 corridor.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 84; Low: 48. After a gorgeous and mild sunrise, we'll be chasing record warmth today in Colorado Springs driven by 25-35 mph southwest wind gusts this afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 90; Low: 50. Tuesday's forecast will be even warmer than what we saw yesterday, with temperatures this afternoon running about 15 degrees above average. Peak gusts today will be as strong as 30-35 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 86; Low: 50. Breezy and very warm on Tuesday for eastern Fremont County, with partly cloudy skies and well above average highs in our forecast.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 73; Low: 38. Tuesday's forecast will feature a few more clouds than yesterday and some stronger wind gusts. Peak gusts this afternoon in Teller County could top 30-35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. The heat is on my friends, with Tuesday's highs warming into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Driven by SW wind gusts to 30 mph, with even stronger wind gusts on Wednesday.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 40s/50s. Soaring temperatures on Tuesday will come primarily from strengthening southwest winds, with peak afternoon wind gusts to 35 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. With the strongest wind gusts today over the southern I-25 corridor, this afternoon will be windy. SW wind gusts look to peak at speeds of 35-45 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Strengthening southwest flow will bring a couple of days of stronger wind to the mountains of Southern Colorado. Today's gusts will peak around 40-50 mph, with gusts on Wednesday up to 60 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

The wind will peak in strength on Wednesday, with gusts to 40 mph in the Pikes Peak Region. Region-wide, gusts of 50-60 mph will be possible in the mountains and the San Luis Valley, where blowing dust and sand will be possible. Highs on Wednesday will cool by more than 10 degrees after a duo of cold fronts drops our high back down to the 70s in Colorado Springs.

Thursday will be the coolest day of the week, only warming into the upper 60s followed by a return to 70s from Friday into the weekend. Other than a few mountain and Teller County showers late this week, I'm not expected to see any rain here in Colorado Springs until Sunday or early next week.

____

