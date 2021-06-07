Heat building this week, with isolated storms on Monday

Tonight's Forecast:

The threat for storms over the mountains and I-25 corridor should wind down close to sunset, but is likely to continue until around midnight for the eastern Plains. Once the storms come to an end, we'll see dry skies and mild overnight lows across Southern Colorado.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 54; High: 87. The work week will start out very warm across the Pikes Peak Region and drier than what we saw on Sunday. If we do get rain, it'll come as an isolated storm during the afternoon and early evening hours.

PUEBLO: Low: 56; High: 93. Instead of seasonal middle 80s, we'll start out the work week in Pueblo with lower to middle 90s and only an isolated chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

CANON CITY: Low: 56; High: 90. A hot start to the week across the Arkansas River Valley, with the chance for a few widely scattered afternoon thunderstorms on Monday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 47; High: 77. A sunny and warm morning will give way to scattered afternoon thunderstorms across Teller County on Monday.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Warmer than average highs on Monday, with a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm along and near the Palmer Divide, especially for eastern parts of El Paso County.

PLAINS: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s. On Monday, the heat will be on across the Plains with 80s and 90s for highs. Isolated late afternoon and evening thunderstorms will be possible, with a small chance that some storms turn severe.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s. If upper 80s and lower 90s isn't enough for you, just wait, because it'll get even hotter late this week. In addition to the heat, a few hit or miss thunderstorms will be possible Monday afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s/60s. Take advantage of the sunshine early in the mountains on Monday before scattered thunderstorms return to the forecast by the afternoon.

Extended Outlook:

A powerful ridge of high pressure building into the Central Plains will take control of our weather most of this week. Highs will be unseasonably hot and rain is not likely through at least Thursday. A Thursday evening cold front will knock down highs by 5-10 degrees on Friday, but at this point, rain does not look likely as the cold front lacks any serious moisture.

