Heat and more thunderstorms on Sunday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

This afternoon will be warm and near seasonable high temperatures. Thunderstorms will pop up in the mountains by 11 am and move to the I-25 corridor by 2 pm with thunderstorms lingering in the region until about 10-11 pm. Watch for heavy rain and lightning with small hail today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 87; Low: 58. Warm today with afternoon thunderstorms likely.

Pueblo forecast: High: 95; Low: 63. Hot today with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Canon City forecast: High: 90; Low: 64. Very warm today with afternoon thunderstorms likely.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 78; Low: 51. Comfortable temperatures today with afternoon thunderstorms likely.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 83; Low: 56. Warm day ahead with afternoon thunderstorms expected.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Mid to upper 90s today with spotty thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 84/86; Low: 60/62. A warm day with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Mid-70s today with showers and thunderstorms likely off and on all day.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday will be hot again, similar to or slightly warmer than today. Thunderstorms on Monday will be more sparse and favor the mountains with a couple of storms making it into the plains. Temperatures stay warm and near average next week with daily thunderstorm chances in southern Colorado. A heat wave with 90s and 100s comes in next weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.