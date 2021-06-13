Heat and isolated thunderstorms on Sunday

Today’s Forecast:

Sunny and about 10 degrees above average today, give or take a couple of degrees. There is enough moisture and energy in the atmosphere to spark a couple of thunderstorms along I-25 today. The storms that form will be isolated and strong at first, then quickly lose strength late this afternoon.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 89; Low: 58. Low clouds and fog clear by mid-day and then thunderstorms are possible by 2 pm.

PUEBLO: High: 94; Low: 62. Hot and sunny today and likely dry.

CANON CITY: High: 94; Low: 63. Hot and sunny with a breeze today.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 82; Low: 54. Warm today with sunshine and a few afternoon clouds.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mid-80s today with morning fog clearing by late morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

PLAINS: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot today and dry for most with just a few isolated storms closer to the I-25 corridor.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Low 90s today with sunshine.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 40s/50s. Very warm and dry today. Some areas along the Arkansas River, like Salida, may reach 90 today.

Extended Outlook:

Next week is going to be HOT and dry. Multiple days may break record highs, from Tuesday through Thursday. Slightly cooler Friday and next weekend with thunderstorm chances returning.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

