Heat and fire danger on Sunday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A few mountain showers will end after sunset, leading to a partly cloudy evening across southern Colorado. Overnight temperatures will be mild and above average.

Sunday Forecast:

It will be a breezy Sunday with wind gusts from 20-40 mph across the region. It will also be a hot, sunny, and dry day across southern Colorado.

These conditions will lead to fire danger for the San Luis Valley and southern I-25 between Pueblo and Trinidad, as well as the central-eastern plains.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect Sunday from noon until 7 pm for the counties in red:

KOAA RED FLAG WARNING AUGUST 19, 2023

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 60; High: 92;

Mostly sunny with SE wind at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 63; High: 99;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon - 7 pm. Mostly sunny on Sunday with S wind at 10 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 66; High: 93;

Partly cloudy with SE wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 53; High: 82;

Partly cloudy and breezy with S wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 56; High: 87;

Mostly sunny with a SE breeze at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s/100s;

Upper 90s to low 100s on Sunday with sunshine and breezy SE winds at 10-15 mph gusting 30-35 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 62/61; High: 95/94;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon - 7 pm. It will be a mostly sunny day with SE wind at 15 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Mountain valleys forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s/90s;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon - 7 pm for the San Luis Valley. Winds will be breezy in the San Luis Valley gusting to 35-40 mph with dry air. The rest of the mountain valleys will be hot and breezy as well, gusting 25-30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead, temperatures remain above average through the bulk of next week with sunshine and heat remaining the status quo. Then we see our next weather change on Friday with a cool down leading into next weekend as well as increasing thunderstorm chances for Thursday - Saturday.

