Heat advisory in place with record heat Monday in Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

It will be HOT today in Colorado with record-high temperatures within reach. The day starts sunny but then clouds move in this evening.

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for portions of southern Colorado from 9 am until 9 pm:

KOAA Heat Advisory July 17, 2023

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 97; Low: 64. HEAT ADVISORY from 9 am to 9 pm. Sunny this morning with clouds moving in this evening, but the heat will have already peaked by the time clouds increase. The record today is 96°.

Pueblo forecast: High: 104; Low: 65. HEAT ADVISORY from 9 am to 9 pm. The record today is 105°. The sky will be sunny until clouds move in this evening. Winds will be less than 10 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 100; Low: 67. HEAT ADVISORY from 9 am to 9 pm. Very hot today with sunny conditions early then increasing clouds this evening.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 87; Low: 56. Very warm for Teller County today with sunshine this morning then high clouds increase this afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 92; Low: 59. Hot today with sunshine for the majority of the afternoon, with some high clouds this evening.

Plains forecast: High: 100s; Low: 60s. Sunny and very hot today with very light winds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 98/98; Low: 66/67. HEAT ADVISORY from 9 am to 9 pm. Very hot today with mostly sunny sky conditions and a light breeze.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. HEAT ADVISORY from 9 am to 9 pm for the San Luis Valley. Mid-80s to mid-90s for mountain valleys today with the sun in the morning and high clouds in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday will be almost as hot, just a few degrees cooler with more cloud cover. Then Tuesday night a cold front moves through and brings relief from the heat from Wednesday through the end of the week. Daily afternoon thunderstorm chances will also return Wednesday through the start of the weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.