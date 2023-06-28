Be aware, a heat advisory is in place for southern Colorado Wednesday

Today’s Forecast:

It will be hot once again today. Temperatures will be similar to Tuesday but with even more sunshine. This prolonged heat will become a hazard for those who work or exercise outdoors, children, the elderly, and those with health conditions exasperated by heat.

A heat advisory is in effect from noon until 7 pm for the areas in orange:

Notably, this is the first EVER heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Why? The NWS has reevaluated the impacts of heat in dry, high-elevation climates like Colorado. No longer are we limited by meeting heat index (driven by dewpoints) or overnight temperature criteria.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 92; Low: 57. Hot today with mostly sunny conditions and S wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 100; Low: 61. HEAT ADVISORY from noon until 7 pm. Sunny and hot with SW wind at 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 97; Low: 62. HEAT ADVISORY from noon until 7 pm. Sunny with WSW wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 82; Low: 48. Partly cloudy today with WSW wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 87; Low: 53. Sunny with SSW wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 60s. HEAT ADVISORY from noon until 7 pm for Crowley, Otero, and Las Animas counties. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with S wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible in the SE plains, but the chance is low.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 93/93; Low: 59/62. HEAT ADVISORY from noon until 7 pm. Sunny and hot today with SW wind at 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Mountain valleys forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 40s/50s. Mostly sunny and very warm today from the low 80s to low-90s. Winds will be from the SW from 15-20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead, temperatures fall little by little through the end of the week. Daily afternoon thunderstorms will return from Thursday through Independence Day weekend. The best chance of seeing storms in our region will be Friday, with a low level severe weather threat as well.

