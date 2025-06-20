Heat advisories go into effect on Friday morning

Tonight's Forecast:

Slowly but surely, temperatures will cool overnight, but morning lows will be about 5-10 degrees above average. It will be a quick warm-up on Friday, so get outside early before 10 am.

Heat Advisory:

For southern Colorado, a heat advisory is in effect Friday from 10 am until 9 pm. Drink plenty of fluids and protect yourself from the sun. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity and stay in the A/C during the advisory. The best time to be outside is in the early morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 61; High: 95;

HEAT ADVISORY from 10 am until 9 pm. The record for June 20th is 97, so we will be close to that in Colorado Springs. Wind will be out of the SSW at 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 64; High: 103;

HEAT ADVISORY from 10 am until 9 pm. The record for June 20th is 103, so we could tie or potentially break that record. Wind will be from the WSW at 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 63; High: 98;

HEAT ADVISORY from 10 am until 9 pm. A hot, dry, and breezy first day of summer. Wind will be from the WSW at 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 56; High: 85;

It will be sunny and very warm on Friday. Wind will be from the SW at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 62; High: 87;

HEAT ADVISORY from 10 am until 9 pm. It will be hot on Friday with SSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s-70s; High: 100s;

HEAT ADVISORY from 10 am until 9 pm. Very hot on Friday with a risk of heat-related illness. It will be mostly sunny with some afternoon clouds and very isolated thunderstorms possible in the SE corner of the state.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 61/62; High: 95/95;

It will be hot on Friday with partly cloudy conditions. Wind will be gusty from the WSW at 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 80s-90s;

Mountain valleys will be very warm, ranging from the low 80s to the low 90s. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with breezy SW wind at 10-20 mph gusting 30-40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

The weekend remains hot and breezy across the state. Please be extra cautious with campfires as fire danger will be high in the mountains.

The weather pattern changes starting Monday. Temperatures will generally be in the 70s and 80s next week, with a daily chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.