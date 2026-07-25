Heat advisories for the weekend in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Lingering rain showers will dissipate between 9 pm and 11 pm. The night will be partly cloudy and mild.

Saturday HEAT:

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued from 11 am until 9 pm for eastern Fremont County, El Paso County, and Pueblo County.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 65; High: 95;

HEAT ADVISORY in effect from 11 am until 9 pm. It will be mostly sunny and hot on Saturday. Wind will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph. There is a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 68; High: 102;

HEAT ADVISORY in effect from 11 am until 9 pm. It will be mostly sunny and hot on Saturday; reduce time spent outdoors. There is a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Wind will be out of the ESE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Cañon City forecast: Low: 68; High: 97;

HEAT ADVISORY in effect from 11 am until 9 pm. It will be mostly sunny and hot with a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Wind will be out of the ESE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 57; High: 85;

It will be partly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm on Saturday. Wind will be out of the S at 5-10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 60; High: 91;

HEAT ADVISORY in effect from 11 am until 9 pm. It will be mostly sunny and hot on Saturday. Wind will be out of the ESE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph. There is a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s-100s;

It will be a sunny and very hot day on Saturday. Limit strenuous activity outdoors in the afternoon. Wind will be out of the ESE at 5-10 mph, gusting 20-30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 66/65; High: 95/100;

It will be sunny and hot on Saturday. Wind will be out of the SSE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 80s-90s;

It will be partly cloudy and very warm in the mountain valleys on Saturday. Spotty afternoon rain and thunderstorms will be possible, helping to cool temperatures in the evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Sunday, heat advisories are expanded to include the lower Arkansas River zone. They are in effect from 11 am until 9 pm for the zones highlighted in orange. Sunday is expected to be the hottest day of the weekend.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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