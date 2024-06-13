Heat advisories are in effect Thursday with record-high temperatures

Tonight's Forecast:

Mostly clear overnight with slightly above-average overnight lows. After a comfortable morning, Thursday will become very hot.

A HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect from noon until 7 pm for the zones in orange.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 59; High: 95;

HEAT ADVISORY from noon until 7 pm. The record high on Thursday is 95° set in 2022, so there is a chance of tying or breaking the daily record high.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 59; High: 103;

HEAT ADVISORY from noon until 7 pm. The record is 102° on Thursday, set in 2022.

Canon City forecast: Low: 62; High: 99;

HEAT ADVISORY from noon until 7 pm. Sunny and hot on Thursday, avoid overexerting yourself outside.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 51; High: 85;

Sunny and hot on Thursday with just a few afternoon clouds.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 57; High: 90;

HEAT ADVISORY from noon until 7 pm. Temperatures will be very warm so avoid overexerting yourself outside.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 100s;

HEAT ADVISORY from noon until 7 pm for Crowley, Otero, Bent, and Prowers counties. The plains will experience 100-105 degree temperatures, so avoid overexerting yourself outside and stay hydrated.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 59/61; High: 95/96;

Toasty Thursday temperatures with lots of sunshine and a few afternoon clouds.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s/90s;

Even the mountain valleys will be hot on Thursday, with highs in the mid-80s to low 90s.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front will cool temperatures on Friday by about 10 degrees. There will also be a chance of thunderstorms region-wide with a threat for strong or severe thunderstorms in the plains. Hail and strong wind gusts will be the main hazards.

Conditions will dry out and warm back up for Father's Day weekend.

