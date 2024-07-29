Heat Advisories are back on Monday for parts of Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

After a high in the lower 90s in Colorado Springs on Sunday, today's forecast will be even hotter as temperatures climb into the 90s and 100s across the I-25 corridor and eastern Plains. A Heat Advisory has been issued for parts of El Paso and Fremont counties today. In order to avoid heat related illnesses, try to plan outside fun for the morning or evening hours, and not during the hottest times of the day.

KOAA weather Heat Advisories are back on this final Monday of July for parts of Southern Colorado

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 96; Low: 62. A hot start to the week for Colorado Springs, with today's forecast high of 96 degrees expected to threaten our current record of 96 degrees that dates back to 1980.

Pueblo forecast: High: 101; Low: 64. After hitting triple digits for 5 consecutive days earlier this month, it looks like we'll see a return to 100 degree plus temperatures from today through the middle of the week. Current record: 106° (1980).

Canon City forecast: High: 99; Low: 66. Hot, dry and still a little hazy on Monday, with our high today in Canon City expected to flirt with triple digits.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 85; Low: 50. We'll see a very warm start to the week as skies go from bright and sunny this morning to mostly cloudy this afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. An unseasonably hot start to the week, with highs today in Monument and the Tri-Lakes area expected to hit the lower 90s in some areas.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 60s/70s. After hitting the triple digits on Sunday in some areas, today's highs will be even hotter, with some areas peaking around 103-105 degrees.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. While the heat will be a the main weather story today, we can't rule out a sprinkle or gusty shower this afternoon or evening along and near the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Warm and sunny early, with a few spotty showers possible this afternoon over and near the higher terrain.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday looks even hotter, with our high soaring into the upper 90s in Colorado Springs. This will also threaten Tuesday's record high of 96 degrees (2019). Wednesday will remain hot before a slight cooling trend late this week that will take us back down to the lower 90s in the Pikes Peak Region.

Further cooling is expected this weekend, with upper 80s and a chance for thunderstorms on both Friday and Saturday afternoons in the Pikes Peak Region.

