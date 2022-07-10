Head for the pool or lake as 90s & 100s return Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

After a record setting day in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, temperatures will be slow to cool down this evening all across Southern Colorado. Even past sunset, many areas could still find themselves in the 70s and 80s up until midnight. By tomorrow morning, the only relief that we'll see across the Plains is going to be temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. For the mountains and mountain valleys, expect morning lows to drop down to the 40s and 50s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 64; High: 97; If you're a fan of the heat, then there will be more bang for your buck on Sunday, with another very hot day across the Pikes Peak Region. Scattered thunderstorms in the mountains during the afternoon hours will have the potential to drift towards the interstate, providing a little relief for areas that do see the rain. Current record = 97° (1954).

Pueblo forecast: Low: 66; High: 103; Sizzling heat will be the main story for Pueblo on Sunday, with only a 10% chance of an afternoon/evening shower or thunderstorm. Current record = 105° (2016).

Canon City forecast: Low: 65; High: 99; Sunday's shaping up to be a scorcher for the Penrose, Florence and Canon City areas. An isolated shower or thunderstorm may drift off of the mountains around mid to late afternoon, helping to cool down any areas that see the rain.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 56; High: 84; If you're looking for a little bit of relief on Sunday, Teller County just might be the place for you. Highs from Woodland Park to Divide to Florissant will warm into the 80s tomorrow, with a few showers and thunderstorms possible during the second half of the day.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s; Hot, with mostly sunny skies early giving way to a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. Areas along and north of the Palmer Divide may also see a passing thundershower during the afternoon or evening hours.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s/70s; High: 90s/100s; A mild to warm morning will give way to a sizzling summer afternoon across the Plains, with highs topping out in the upper 90s and 100s. If you're going to be spending much time outside on Sunday, please drink plenty of fluids, seek shade, use sunscreen, and take frequent breaks.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 90s; The best way to describe Sunday's weather will be hot, hot, hot! We might catch a break in the afternoon as a few showers and thunderstorms will have the potential to drift off of the mountains and help cool us down.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s; Warm for the higher elevations on Sunday, but certainly a lot better than what we'll see in the Plains. Showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous tomorrow than what we saw today as moisture increases and a disturbances crosses the state.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front Monday will provide us with a nice 8-12 degree cool off, taking highs back down to near seasonal averages. The front will also be a catalyst for more widespread showers and thunderstorms, with the potential for strong to severe storms for the I-25 corridor and eastern Plains.

A similar day can be expected Tuesday as monsoon moisture will help to maintain more widespread shower and thunderstorm chances in our forecast. By Wednesday, high pressure will expand back into the state, pushing the showers and storms back west towards the mountains while the heat returns to the Plains.

