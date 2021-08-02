Hazy today with dry weather in the plains and flash flooding in the mountains

Today’s Forecast:

Hazy for I-25 and the plains due to wildfire smoke. Flash flooding is again possible in the mountains this afternoon and evening.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 83; Low: 57. Warm and hazy today with partly cloudy conditions and a low chance for an evening thunderstorm.

PUEBLO: High: 88; Low: 61. Warmer today and dry with wildfire smoke creating a haze in the sky.

CANON CITY: High: 84; Low: 63. A warm day with clouds building in the afternoon and a chance for a thunderstorm.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 74; Low: 51. Warmer today with an isolated thunderstorm possible this afternoon or evening.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Low 80s today with wildfire smoke and a few clouds and a slight chance of an evening thunderstorm.

PLAINS: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Mid-80s to low 90s and staying dry today with wildfire smoke haze in the sky.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Low to mid-80s today with afternoon clouds and a slight chance for an evening shower.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Sunny to start with increasing clouds during the day and showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Flash Flood Watch for the central mountains, central and western Fremont County, the Sangre De Cristo and Wet Mountains, the Wet Mountain Valley, Huerfano county, the eastern San Juan, and La Garita Mountains.

Extended Outlook:

On Tuesday some of the mountain rain and thunderstorms will make it to the I-25 corridor. Urban flash flooding is possible with the isolated storms expected tomorrow. Wednesday brings scattered thunderstorms once again, this time to the southern mountains and SE plains. Then conditions will dry out and warm up through the end of the week and into the weekend.

